Treasurer Jeff DeWitt speaks at to Mingus Mountain GOP Club Nov. 14

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon November 14th at 11am at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.



Our keynote speakers will be Arizona Treasurer Jeff DeWitt. As Arizona’s Chief Banker and Investment Officer, Treasurer DeWitt oversees more than $13 billion in state assets and serves as an investment manager for local governments.

He also serves as the Chairman of Arizona’s State Board of Investment, and State Loan Commission and serves as the State’s Surveyor General and is a member of the State Land Selection Board. Our speaker will be available for questions.

Lunch includes main dish, salad and dessert with coffee or iced tea @ $11. Without lunch, there is a meeting fee of $3.

Sodas are $1 extra. Lunch is Served at 11:15 a.m. RSVP by email MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121