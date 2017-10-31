What's Happening: Nov. 1, 2017

Beaver Creek Trails Day planned Nov. 11 at Sycamore Park

Celebrate Beaver Creek Trails Day from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Sycamore Park, located at 4710 E. Beaver Vista Road in Lake Montezuma. Sycamore Park is next to the bridge.

Dutch Oven Cowboy Cooking will include chile-cheese enchiladas and peach cobbler.

Plenty of Cowboy coffee and lemonade will also be served.



Free Wickiup Mesa Trails map brochures and free map bandanas for each person that completes a Trails Coalition information survey.



T-shirts and caps will be available at low costs. The food, brochures and bandanas are free.

County and Federal agency representatives will be present to answer questions, and Off Highway Vehicle information and forest maps will be available.

Beaver Creek Trails Day is sponsored each year by the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition (BCTC), which will also have information about the newly constructed and signed Wickiup Trails System, regional group hikes, and how to get involved.

If your organization would like to participate at the event, contact Stan Mish at 928-606-2925 for more information.

World Cup of Joe at Thanks a Latte Nov. 18

The public is invited to sample coffees from around the world at a special coffee tasting event at Camp Verde’s Thanks a Latte.

Darryl Olinick, a graduate of the Ivy League Barista Academy in California and owner of Thanks A Latte in Camp Verde, will share his encyclopedic knowledge of coffee, such as how it’s raised in different parts of the world, and which flavors are infused into which coffees.

Want a coffee with a hint of strawberries? Try the Ethiopian coffee.

Is chocolate more your style? Try the Colombian.

Here’s a piece of coffee trivia: it’s the microclimates and the small, family farms on Kona that make Kona coffee one of the best in the world.

You will also learn the difference between iced coffee and cold brewed, light and dark roast, and the origins of coffee

Olinick buys his beans from the finest growers in Ethiopia, Panama, Mexico, Colombia, Kona, as well as other nations. At Thanks a Latte, Olinick roasts his coffee beans on site, giving you the freshest cup of coffee in the Verde Valley.

Thanks a Latte serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and is fast acquiring a reputation, not only for its coffee, but also for its delicious, homemade pastries.

Come to Thanks a Latte as Olinick imparts his knowledge at this World Cup of Joe Coffee Tasting, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18.

Thanks a Latte is located at 348 S. Main St. in Camp Verde. For more information, call Darryl Olinick at (928) 567-6450

From cowboy to decorated Cavalry officer

Rob Estrada, decade-long Rimrock resident, will share the story of his father, Captain “Mario” Estrada, a West Texas Cowboy to Decorated Cavalry Officer at the Friday, Nov. 10 meeting of the Beaver Creek Preservation and Historical Society, 9 a.m. at the Beaver Creek Adult Center in Lake Montezuma.

Captain Estrada was the son of a White Mountain Apache who rose through the Army ranks as a maverick and is interned at Arlington National Cemetery.

The biography will include his Southwestern origin, tank training in Arizona, Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge, liberation of Buchenwald, Jump School, OCS, Japan Occupation, Korea, Guatemala, Ranger School and the historical figures with whom he served.

All are welcome to attend this free event. For more information, please call 928-567-4648.

Our Shepherd church’s first pig roast Nov. 5

Our Shepherd Lutheran Church is inviting the public – all of the public – out to its inaugural pig roast, Sunday Nov. 5.

Church service starts at 9 a.m., following the service at 10 a.m. watch as the pig is uncovered, then served at 11 a.m. with beans, cole slaw, lots of breads, and a slew of desserts.

Come for the service, stay for the fellowship – and the pig! Everything is free!

Our Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 1090 S. Page Springs Road in Cornville, next to the Page Springs Fire Station.

Visit ourshepherdlutheranchurch.org or https://www.facebook.com/ourshepherdcornville for more information.

Meet your inner captain

Join Life Coach Rodger Bates at Camp Verde Community Library’s Copper Room on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. until noon for a free workshop that will help you uncover your values and meet your Inner Captain.

During this workshop you will discover your underlying values that guide your behavior and decisions. What are your core values? What would you like them to be? Many of us stroll through Life, unaware of what drives us, unconsciously making decisions that may or may not be in alignment with our soul’s purpose.

What is your Life’s Purpose? Are you on a journey of self-discovery? Experience a guided visualization with your inner captain. Your inner captain knows your values, and your life’s purpose, and wants you to be living a life that unleashes your full potential.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information about this workshop, call Rodger Bates at 928-978-3720, or the library at 928-554-8391.

Look twice, save a life: motorcycle awareness class

Come to the Camp Verde Community Library’s Terracotta Room at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 for an informative class that shows drivers of all ages how to safely interact with motorcycles on the road and avoid collisions.

Due to the increase in motorcycle and motor vehicle accidents and fatalities, it’s important to learn how to avoid being part of the statistics.

The instructor has more than 50 years of experience riding and has taught this class to more than 3,000 people. The class will last approximately one hour. There is no cost, and all materials are supplied.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information about this or any other program at the library, call 928-554-8391.

November meeting of Old Time Fiddlers cancelled

The Nov. 5 meeting of the Arizona Old Time Fiddlers is cancelled.

They will resume the first Sunday of the month meetings in December.

The meetings are held at the Senior Center in Cottonwood from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Musicians are welcome to play, but acoustic only, with no drums, horns, or electronic instruments.

The public is invited to attend the meetings which are dedicated to preserving Old Time Fiddle musicians.

Newspaper seeks veteran stories, photos

The Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle newspapers are looking for photographs of Verde Valley veterans for inclusion in our Veteran’s Day special section, which will publish Friday Nov. 10, 2017.

Please email photographs to bhelm@verdenews.com as large-format, high resolution jpeg attachments.

In addition, please send a story up to 100 words in length describing your military service to our country. Information must include your name, branch of military service, rank, years of service, connection to the Verde Valley and a summary of your military service.

Or, if you would prefer to mail or drop off a copy of your photograph and story, please use the following address: Salute to Veterans, The Verde Independent, 116 S. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Photographs and information need to be delivered to the newspaper before Friday, Nov. 3.

Free support group for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients Nov. 1

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in eight older Americans suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only cause of death among the top 10 in the nation that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. As the disease becomes more prevalent as people live longer, their caregivers often find themselves in need of support and resources. The free support group program addresses such issues. These meetings for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients are held the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. (please arrive by 9:45 a.m.) The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017.



The group meets at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Meeting Room A. Enter the hospital at the Outpatient Services Entrance. The organizers are excited to host this support group at VVMC as it is a more central location. And, experts from the hospital will be asked to speak periodically. This support group is open to everyone, and we are extending an invitation especially to people who have not been able to attend before. Vast amounts of information is available, so if you have ANY interest in memory disorders, please come check us out. Bonnie Shimko from AZ Care Management Solutions is an official facilitator and will be making as many meetings as she can. For information, call Bonnie at (928) 300-0172 or Barbara at (928) 634-2638 or Fran at (928) 301-3852.



VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10am – 11am at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms in Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it.

Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community.

For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

Free bird walks at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument

Beginning in October and continuing through April 2018, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will host bird walks.

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 am at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic area.



On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument.



Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot. Due to the holidays, there will be no bird walks on Nov. 25 or Dec. 23.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ 86335.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.



For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Holiday Quilt Raffle

The Camp Verde Quilters have a Log Cabin Holiday quilt for raffle at the Camp Verde Library. The quilt was pieced and donated by Peg Miller and quilted by Vicki Norman, Peg’s daughter. It is in holiday red, green, gold and white colors and quilted with an evergreen tree motif. Raffle tickets are $1.00 for 1 ticket and $5.00 for 6 tickets. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Camp Verde Library and Camp Verde Quilters 2018 Fort Verde Days Quilt Show. A drawing will be held once the raffle sales reach $500. The Camp Verde library is located at 130 N. Black Bridge Rd., Camp Verde, Arizona.

Verde River Rockhounds meeting every second Thursday

Verde River Rockhounds meet every second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion, Calvary Way in Cottonwood.

Guests are welcome. Speakers, field trips, good people. Visit www.verderiverrockhounds.com or find us on Facebook.

Free developmental screenings for preschool children

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District offers free developmental screenings for preschool children between the ages of 3 to 5 years, who live in the school district, and are not already receiving special education services or enrolled in Kindergarten.



These screenings are typically held on a monthly basis and the screenings will check a child’s speech, motor, cognitive, adaptive, and social development.



For an appointment, please call 938-634-7039, ext. 4118.

Arizona Early Intervention Program also offers developmental screenings for children age birth to three years; for those appointments, please call 602-532-9960, or visit them online at www.azdes.gov/azeip.