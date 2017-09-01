Emergency crews respond to two I-17 vehicle fires Thursday night

CAMP VERDE – Around 7:33 p.m. Thursday, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority emergency crews from Station 81 responded to a vehicle fire involving an RV trailer on I-17 northbound at mile post 283.5.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find a large RV camp trailer fully involved in fire, with fire spreading to the brush on the side of the highway, according to a media release from CCFMA.

The driver of the vehicle was able to disconnect the RV from the truck. Crews pulled attack hose lines from the apparatus and quickly extinguished the brush fire and then concentrated their efforts on the RV.

The RV was a total loss. The owner’s truck was not damaged, and no injuries were reported, according to CCFMA.

Around 8:07 p.m., CCFMA emergency crews from Station 82 responded to a tractor trailer fire on I-17 southbound at mile post 297 in the rest area parking lot.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find a semi with its trailer on fire in the parking lot of the rest area, according to the release. The driver was able to disconnect his truck before fire had spread to it.



The trailer was about 50 percent involved with fire and spreading to the cargo, according to CCFMA. Crews quickly pulled attack hose lines and extinguished the fire. Three loud explosions could be heard from tires on the trailer popping due to the fire. The truck was hauling potting soil that had been wrapped in plastic.

The trailer sustained heavy damage and had to be towed once the cargo was unloaded, according to the release. Traffic was not affected nor were there any injuries during this incident.

CCFMA said it appears as though the fire started due to hot brakes.