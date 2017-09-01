Gallery Talk – Explore ‘What Is The Meaning Of This’

Paul Gazda’s 35-year art retrospective at Sedona Arts Center is bold and thought-inspiring. Sometimes viewers look at his contemporary creations and ask ‘what is the meaning of this?’ which inspired the exhibit title.



Sunday, Sept. 10, 2-3 pm, all are invited to attend a lively interactive Gallery Talk, facilitated by internationally renowned Ellen Kamerling and Bonnie Hartenstein.



Engaging people in captivating conversations about art are skills that Bonnie and Ellen honed over 40 years ago when they co-founded Art Encounter, a Chicago-based organization dedicated to asking questions that help people expand their understanding of art.

Since then, they have led numerous discussion groups around the world, traveling to museums, art galleries, private collections and artists’ studios.

As an artist and Founder/President of Art World Excursions, Ellen plans and facilitates intimate art-focused excursions to international destinations such as Italy, Cuba, South Africa, Vietnam, Ireland, and Mexico, as well as domestic art hubs such as New York, Santa Fe, San Francisco, the Berkshires, and Sedona.

Bonnie is a prolific artist with a Masters in Fine Art and an MA in 20th Century Art History, Theory and Criticism from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago where she taught Painting, Drawing and Color Theory for 23 years.

She has exhibited her art work internationally, winning grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Illinois Arts Council and the Edward L. Ryerson Travelling Fellowship.

As award-winning artists who have exhibited their work worldwide, Bonnie and Ellen are well known for their passionate approach to engaging audiences and bringing an appreciation to artistic concepts.



Please join them for what promises to be an animated dialogue about Gazda’s thoughtful work and creative process. For more information, call 928-284-0955.

If You Go …

What: Gallery Talk – “What Is The Meaning Of This” 35 Year Retrospective

When: September 10, 2017, 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Sedona Arts Center, Special Exhibitions Gallery, 15 Art Barn Road, Sedona

How Much: FREE

More Info: (928) 284-0955 gazdaart.com