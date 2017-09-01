New Chill on the Hill at Sound Bites Grill

Looking for some chill time? You won’t be disappointed with the scene on Thursday Nights at Sound Bites Grill located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona up on the hill. The entertainment restaurant offers live music 7 nights a week and is making Thursday’s special with a father and son duo Robin and Eric Miller. The two perform acoustic originals and cover hits.

Performing artist, composer, and songwriter, Robin Miller has been a musical icon in Sedona for many years. He has surrounded himself with music since he was a child. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Robin began playing the guitar at the age of 7, started his first band at age 14 and composed and recorded his first album before he turned 18.

Robin Miller has recorded albums with various artists for labels such as A&M, MCA, and RCA. Proficient on guitar, keyboards, bass, and mandolin, Robin loves to demonstrate his versatility through rock & roll, blues, new age, and many other types of music.

He is well known as new age musician for many years but the rock n roll in him is on fire. Every Friday evening he performs his electric guitar in the Robin Miller Trio for Flashback Fridays Classic 70 and 80’s Rock.

In 1993, Robin received the prestigious Arizona Entertainment Award for New Age Artist of the Year. In 1995, he performed on the NBC nationally syndicated talk show THE OTHER SIDE. Performances have included shows with celebrities such as medium and healer James Van Praagh, who has appeared on Larry King Live, Oprah, Unsolved Mysteries to name a few.

Van Praagh incorporates Robin Miller’s Music on several of his meditation tapes. Robin has also appeared with world-renowned psychic Sylvia Browne, touring with her for two years. Sylvia has said that “Robin’s music comes directly from the angels.”

His music receives airplay on cable radio and FM stations across the USA and Canada, and musical streaming through DMX and MUZAK satellite channels in addition to having his own Pandora station.

Eric Miller, Robin’s son also is an incredible musician. He is best known for his Latin Jazz Guitar playing. His love affair with music has him immersed in the world of bossa nova and samba, and Brazilian Jazz guitar to his ever-growing World Music repertoire.

Eric Miller was born in Alpena, Michigan, but grew up in Detroit. He began seriously playing guitar at the age of twelve, inspired by all the great rhythm-n-blues and rock-n-roll of the area. Coming from a family of musicians and artists, Eric started playing professionally when he was sixteen. In no time he was playing some of the hottest and biggest venues of the Detroit Metropolitan area.

Hungry for travel and exposure to different sounds and music, Eric left Detroit in the mid 90’s to travel to Europe where he spent months busking on the streets of France, Italy, England, Ireland, and eventually Spain. It was there that he was seduced by the art of flamenco.

After returning to the states, he was privileged to meet and eventually perform with La Dama Maria del Carmen, a world-renowned flamenco dancer who has performed with such flamenco greats as maestros Carlos Montoya and Juan Serrano.

After several years of disciplined study and performance of flamenco, Eric found himself drawn towards Brazilian music, inspired by the brilliance of masters such as Antonio Carlos Jobim and Caetano Veloso. Eric says, “There is so much ocean and sun in bossa nova and samba that it is always refreshing to listen to.”

In addition Eric has done sound tracks for feature films. He enjoys playing with his father. The duo will play a little of each of their original music in addition to cover songs. Eric does a mean performance of Sting.

Enjoy Robin and Eric Miller Thursday Sept 7 and Sept 14th from 6-9pm in the Sound Bites Grill show room. There is no cover for this event. Dinner reservations are suggested to get a table. For more information and menus you may visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713 The venue is open for lunch and dinner daily at 11:30am. Open till 9pm Sun-Thurs and till 10pm Friday and Saturday Nights.