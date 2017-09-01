Neil Young – Hitchhiker

Reprise Records

Hitchhiker is the 38th studio album by Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young. Co-produced by Young and David Briggs with post-production from John Hanlon, the album was originally recorded on August 11, 1976 at Indigo Ranch Recording Studio in Malibu, California.

Between 1975 and 1977, Young and producer David Briggs periodically conducted recording sessions at Indigo Ranch on nights of the full moon.

These sessions took place during a particularly productive period for Young and yielded such songs as “Will to Love” and “Stringman.” Briggs said of the time, “He’d turn to me and go, ‘Guess I’ll turn on the tap’ — and then out came ‘Powderfinger,’ ‘Pocahontas,’ ‘Out of the Blue,’ ‘Ride My Llama.’ Two days, a day. I’m not talkin’ about sittin’ down with a pen and paper, I’m talkin’ about pickin’ up a guitar, sittin’ there and lookin’ me in the face and in 20 minutes — ’Pocahontas.’”

Tracks include: Pocahontas, Powderfinger, Captain Kennedy, Hawaii, Give Me Strength, Ride My Llama, Hitchhiker, Campaigner, Human Highway, The Old Country Waltz.

Gregg Allman – Southern Blood

Rounder Records

SOUTHERN BLOOD serves as a remarkable final testament from an artist whose contributions have truly shaped rock & roll throughout the past four decades.

This is Allman’s first all-new recording since 2011’s GRAMMY Award-nominated solo landmark, LOW COUNTRY BLUES.

Produced by Don Was and recorded in Muscle Shoals where Duane Allman and the earliest seeds of the Allman Brothers Band were sown, Southern Blood is among the most uniquely personal of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s career.

This emotionally expansive collection of songs written by friends and favorite artists including Jackson Browne, Willie Dixon, Jerry Garcia & Robert Hunter, Lowell George and Spooner Oldham & Dan Penn serves as a salutary farewell to his legion of devoted fans and admirers.

Tracks include: My Only True Friend, Once I Was, Going Going Gone, Black Muddy River, I Love The Life I Live, Willin’, Blind Bats And Swamp Rats, Out Of Left Field, Love Like Kerosene, Song For Adam

Living Colour – Shade

MRI Records

‘Shade,’ their first album since the critically acclaimed ‘The Chair in the Doorway’ in 2009, is Living Colour at the height of their creative powers, still experimenting as though they were upstarts instead of seasoned veterans.

While the blues served as the foundation for the collection, one shouldn’t expect to hear the ‘down-home’ style that was once the soundtrack of sharecroppers and southern juke joints before the music rode the rails north during the Great Migration.

Living Colour’s blues incorporate a myriad of influences, while speaking to the politically-charged climate of the times.

Produced by Andre Betts who first worked with Living Colour on their album ‘Stain’ in 1993 he would spend five years in the studio with the band perfecting the project. Introduced to Living Colour by their bassist Doug Wimbish, Betts was more than ready to face the challenge of working with such perfectionists.

Tracks include: Freedom of Expression (F.O.X.), Preachin’ Blues, Come On, Program, Who Shot Ya [Explicit], Always Wrong, Blak Out, Pattern in Time, Who’s That, Glass Teeth, Invisible.

Toby Keith – The Bus Songs

Show Dog Records

The familiar maxim of the triple threat - singer, songwriter, musician - doesn’t begin to cover it for Toby Keith, one of the modern era’s most complete self-directed hit makers. And Keith’s most recent several months are a remarkably accurate representation of his entire career. He wrote, produced and released “Wacky Tobaccy,” whose accompanying music video features Willie Nelson and has quickly become a surprise runaway viral hit, amassing millions of views immediately after it’s posting.

From the moment Toby’s debut single, the engine driving everything else has been the music. He writes it. He arranges and produces it. And he releases it on his own record label, Show Dog Nashville. At the core is his songwriting, as recognized in his 2015 induction into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in New York City.

Tracks include: Shitty Golfer, Runnin’ Block, Brand New Bow, Call a Marine, Hell No, The Critic, The Size I Wear, Ballad of Balad, Rum Is the Reason, Get out of My Car (Live).