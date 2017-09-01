Velvety vocals of Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante 

Performing Saturday, September 9, is singer, songwriter and guitarist Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante. With his sultry voice, Vega’s music romances the audience with a blend of contemporary and blues-tinged guitar from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the dining patio.

With years of classical and jazz saxophone training and performance, Vega began his musical career as a guitarist in the Buffalo, New York, and Austin, Texas, blues scenes. He has also been a featured performer aboard cruise ships across the Caribbean. It’s easy to spend an entire evening just listening to his alluring songs.

Also at Bella Vita is the dynamic duo “Diversity” on Thursday, September 7. They perform the best sounds of Motown, jazz, country, reggae and contemporary music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the patio. Tim Claybon and Rene’e Rice of Diversity provide a fun-packed evening for a wide spectrum of music lovers!

Then on Friday, September 8, charismatic Sammy Davis entertains the crowd from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the patio. Dance under the stars as the charming Davis sings R&B, Motown and rock ‘n’ roll music that kindles the spirit and celebrates life.

On Sunday, September 10, gracious Gioia Cohen and Jon Weekly return to the outdoor stage at Bella Vita. They perform vocal harmonies of golden hits on acoustic guitar from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Hear your favorite tunes from the Boomer era including songs by The Beatles, James Taylor, John Denver, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly, Eagles, Cat Stevens, Buffalo Springfield, John Prine and more.

Live music at Bella Vita is offered on their dining patio Thursday through Sunday evenings during warm weather months. Light acoustic guitar is also provided indoors on Fridays and Saturdays by Jon Weekly.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles west of West Sedona. Please call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.