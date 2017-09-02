Airport Commission meeting canceled

The Cottonwood Airport Commission’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6 has been canceled. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, 826 North Main Street, Cottonwood, Arizona.
