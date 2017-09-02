CAT operates on Labor Day

Cottonwood Area Transit (CAT) is pleased to announce that it will be operating regular service on Monday, Sept. 4. All ADA and fixed route services will be running for the red line, blue line, yellow line, green line, paratransit, and Lynx.

The CAT administrative offices will be closed on Labor Day, as will the call center. Any ADA riders that want a ride on Monday or Tuesday are encouraged to call the CAT office no later than 5pm on Friday, Sept. 1. The CAT office will open at its usual time of 8:00 am on Tuesday, Sept. 5. CAT offices may be contacted at 928-634-2287.

CAT provides four fixed routes and ADA paratransit serving Cottonwood, Clarkdale and Verde Villages and Verde Lynx commuter service between Cottonwood and Sedona.