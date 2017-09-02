Clarkdale, Cottonwood representatives provide takeaways from state conference

VERDE VALLEY – Representatives from Cottonwood and Clarkdale attended the annual League of Arizona Cities and Towns conference last week in Oro Valley.

“Each year, this proves to be an invaluable opportunity for our Council Members to interact with elected officials across the state, to learn about trends impacting municipalities across Arizona and across the country, and to share and learn about best practices with their colleagues,” said Clarkdale Town Manager Gayle Mabery.

Clarkdale

The four elected officials from Clarkdale who attended are Mayor Doug Von Gausig, Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert, Council Member Scott Buckley and Council Member Bill Regner.



“The league conference gets better every year,” said Von Gausig. Networking, meeting and talking to lots of people are some of the benefits of attending, he said, which is valuable for an elected official.

A common point of discussion at the conference was the topic protecting local options, said Von Gausig.

State control over local government control is an issue

Other hot topics that affect Arizona municipalities include water and infrastructure.

“Congratulations to the League of Cities and Towns for a bang up job,” said the mayor.

Cottonwood

“The Verde Valley is recognized as a region that works well in a collaborative manner, which is encouraging to me,” said Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski.

Elinski; Deputy City Manager Rudy Rodriguez; Economic Development Manager Casey Rooney; and council members Kyla Allen, Linda Norman, Karen Pfeifer attended the conference. Also present was the Cottonwood Youth Commission with their chaperon Hezekiah Allen, and Chamber President/CEO Christian Oliva del Rio.

“In order for rural communities to remain economically viable, I believe we have to look at how we can combine services we provide as government in order to be more efficient and save money resources and time,” said the mayor.

Elinski, along with Superior Mayor Mila Besich-Lira and Youngtown Mayor Michael LeVault, were presenters for the “Challenges/Successes Facing Small Communities panel.

Many small rural communities have similar challenges said Elinski.

Primary takeaways

Oliva del Rio said there many good people working for and in the communities, and all over the state.

“Many of us are facing similar issues, these community leaders are willing to share ideas and improve our local communities and state,” he said.

Allen said her two biggest takeaways were that “Cottonwood is doing it right” as far as water and wastewater issues, and the way the city addresses tourism.

“We are ahead of the curve in efforts to conserve water and preserve our aquifer and continue to be a model for other communities,” she said.

Cottonwood’s tourism industry needs to continue and cultivate, but residents need to be respected in the process, and visitors should be encouraged to be good neighbors, she added.

Allen said there is approximately $6 million of tourism capital that leaves Arizona for California.

“We need to seriously address how we can capture some of that,” she said.

Rodriquez said his takeaways include the need for improved relationships between councils, staffs and the public; and the need for improved security in an electronic world. There are many things the city could do if they had the resources, he said.

“We are no different than other communities – large or small, we all have similar issues and concerns,” said Rodriguez.

Key issues/challenges facing municipalities in 2017-2018

Oliva del Rio said it seems like all municipalities are facing workforce, new business attraction and retention issues.

“I am happy to see community leaders, especially our own city leaders coming together and sharing ideas,” he said.

Allen said there are numerous challenges, and expanded on three separate issues.

“First is to watch for legislation developed in the 2018 session that addresses the challenges to our local Public Safety Retirement System (PSPRS),” she said.

Allen continued. “Next is to monitor actions to the construction sales tax system to ensure any changes are sustainable and that revenues are received at the location the construction is actually taking place.”

“Finally, we need to continue to contact both the governor and legislature and urge them to eliminate their reliance on local governments to balance their budget. We continue to have funds ‘swept’ from us that were originally formed to benefit our communities but are being used for day-to-day operations at the department of revenue,” she said.

Rodriquez also said state control over local government control is an issue.

He added that poor water and wastewater infrastructure and the need for financing resources are challenges, along with public records in an ever-changing electronic age, tight city and town budgets, plus many legislative issues.

Key items learned that can be applied locally

“I go to chamber conferences geared toward chamber CEOs and we are talking about the same issues that municipalities are discussing,” said Oliva del Rio, adding that he sees it as terrific opportunity to join forces and make Cottonwood and the Verde Valley a better place.

“We are lucky to have a strong working relationship with our city officials,” he said.

Oliva del Rio said there was strong youth presence at the conference, including the local Cottonwood Youth Council. He is excited to collaborate with them and to hear their thoughts on workforce and economic development.

“I’d like to see our business community and schools get together to figure out how to build our workforce. Again I see this as an opportunity to join forces, I believe we can do great things together!” said Oliva del Rio.

Allen said the takeaway for her was the importance of cultivating a good relationship with the city manager.

“I repeatedly heard that one of the main stays in making a council successful is that open and honest relationship. That and the communication between the mayor and rest of the city council,” she said.

Allen also noted that it is crucial to educate the public on these issues.



“Too often I see incorrect news spread among the various social media. It’s important to be able to ascertain fact from fiction, or truth from an agenda,” she said.

Rodriguez listed three items that can be applied locally: working to improve the workforce, protecting water resources; and being proactive in the community by getting out and demonstrating what a great community Cottonwood is.