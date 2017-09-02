Cowboys fall to Scottsdale Christian

Camp Verde High football lost 42-0 at Scottsdale Christian in their first road game of the season.

The Eagles (3-0) handed Camp Verde its second straight loss.

The Arizona Republic ranks Scottsdale Christian No. 5 in the state.

The Eagles have outscored their opponents 182-0. They opened the season with a 68-0 win over Glendale Prep and then beat Arizona College Prep by 72.

SC junior quarterback Grant Schreyer passed for 202 yards on 7-of-14 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Eagles junior Shayne Pahnke ran for 149 yards on 11 carries.

SC senior Jacob Kaites had five catches for 156 yards. Camp Verde threw three interceptions.

The Cowboys’ next game is against Chandler Arizona College Prep on Friday at 7 p.m. at home. This is the Knights’ first road game ever.

Arizona College Prep opened the season in zero week with a 53-0 loss to Buckeye Odyssey Institute and then lost 72-0 to Scottsdale Christian on Aug. 25. They had bye on Sept. 1.

In other regional action, Chino Valley beat Sedona Red Rock 28-27 at home. In week one, the Cowboys lost 21-14 to Chino Valley. In the last game of the regular season, Camp Verde faces the Scorpions in Sedona.