Early kindergarten admissions on Cottonwood-Oak Creek agenda

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board could approve the entrance of three children whose fifth birthdays are before Dec. 31.

Decided on a “case by case basis,” according to COCSD Superintendent Steve King, the board will hear and likely made a decision whether or not to admit the children into kindergarten.

The board will also hear the results of a survey connected with the district-wide Capturing Kids Hearts program, as well as an update on the waiting list at Mountain View Preparatory.

The board is also expected to continue discussions on a possible unification/consolidation with Mingus Union High School District.

At 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board will meet at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agenda will be made available no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting. The agenda can be found at www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.