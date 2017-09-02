Early kindergarten admissions on Cottonwood-Oak Creek agenda

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board could approve the entrance of three children whose fifth birthdays are before Dec. 31.
Decided on a “case by case basis,” according to COCSD Superintendent Steve King, the board will hear and likely made a decision whether or not to admit the children into kindergarten.
The board will also hear the results of a survey connected with the district-wide Capturing Kids Hearts program, as well as an update on the waiting list at Mountain View Preparatory.
The board is also expected to continue discussions on a possible unification/consolidation with Mingus Union High School District.
At 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District’s governing board will meet at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.
A copy of the agenda will be made available no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting. The agenda can be found at www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.
Call 928-634-2288 for more information.
More like this story
- King contract to be finalized with school board
- Beaver Creek School Board considers shared lobbyist services
- Cottonwood-Oak Creek to negotiate superintendent contact with King
- Cottonwood-Oak Creek district to negotiate superintendent contract with King, consultant contract with U’Ren
- Yavapai County to cancel six school board elections
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.