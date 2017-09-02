Game & Fish investigating illegal deer kill

Arizona Game and Fish Department wildlife officers are investigating a buck mule deer that was illegally killed on or around Aug. 29, according to Game and Fish field supervisor Darren Tucker.

The poached buck was one of a small band that has lived in and around the Prescott area for several years. Investigators will be canvassing residents near the kill site to gain additional evidence, Tucker said.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who called us with information regarding this case,” said Tucker “We take citizen reports very seriously and this time, it was the evidence they provided that may solve the case.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-352-0700, or visit www.azgfd.gov/thief, and refer to case 17-0003179.

Game and Fish pays cash rewards to individuals whose reports of wildlife crimes lead to a conviction. Under law, callers can remain anonymous and their confidentiality is protected. Money for rewards comes from poaching fines, civil restitution by violators who commit wildlife crimes and donations.

“As we head into Labor Day weekend, we ask everyone visiting the forest to keep their eyes and ears open and report potential violations,” Tucker said. “Citizen reports often help us catch criminals and make cases that might otherwise have gone unknown or unsolved.”