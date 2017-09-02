Superintendent announces retirement after 19 years

SEDONA – Having grown up in rural West Virginia, Dave Lykins looks back at the “strong role models” he learned from in his community’s public schools.

Those men and women helped inspire him to also become a teacher, coach and eventually an administrator, he said.

After 10-plus years in Florida schools, then nearly 20 in the Sedona Oak Creek Unified School District, Lykins has announced his retirement as the district’s superintendent.

Lykins’ last official day as district superintendent will be June 30, 2018. Not only did District Governing Board President Randy Hawley thank Lykins for his 19 years of service to SOCUSD, he also expressed his appreciation of the “timing of [Lykins’] announcement, as it provides the district plenty of time to find his replacement.”

In his resignation letter dated Aug. 23, Lykins stated that “as a steward of this planet and of the SOCUSD, I firmly believe in leaving something better than when you found it.”

Forged partnerships

As Sedona Oak Creek district’s superintendent, Lykins forged partnerships within the community, says district board member Karen McClelland.

It’s those relationship-building skills she says will be dearly sought after in Lykins’ replacement. At Sedona Oak Creek Unified School District, Lykins stated that he has “felt valued and supported by our amazing community, who understands the necessity of our investment in public education and the challenges we face.”

“The SOCUSD students, as well as the parents, who entrust us with their children’s preparation for the future, are not just our primary stakeholders and customers, but in reality, this districts best advocates and champions,” Lykins stated.

Lykins also stated in the letter that as a “life-long educator and a life-long learner, I will always cherish what our students, staff, and community has taught me.”

“When I exit, I will include these lessons as part of my skill set for potential future opportunities, whether I continue in public K-12 environments, either rural or urban, or possible pursuit of higher education endeavors. I am thankful for this wonderful experience,” Lykins stated.

‘Well-respected’ in Arizona

Lykins’ retirement “was unexpected,” McClelland said. “I did not welcome it.”

“I would have extended him three years,” McClelland said. “He’s accomplished a lot in our district. He’s well-respected in our state. I did not welcome [his retirement].

Should Lykins decide to take his retirement and then go back to work at another school district, McClelland said he “would be a highly-qualified candidate.”

According to Hawley, the Sedona Oak Creek Unified School District’s governing board will discuss the search process for Lykins’ replacement at its Sept. 12 meeting.

According to McClelland, the board will need to decide on the process in which to find Lykins’ replacement.

“It could take a couple of months to look at that,” McClelland said.

