Camp Verde could develop trailhead for Ryal Canyon Trail

CAMP VERDE – At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could approve the application for an Arizona State Parks Off-Highway Vehicle Grant to purchase four-acres and develop a multi-use trailhead for Ryal Canyon Trail, off Salt Mine Road.
Access to the Prescott National Forest-owned trail currently requires both parking and trespassing onto a piece of private land, says Camp Verde Economic Development Director Steve Ayers.
The land purchase is what Ayers calls “fixing a problem,” as the Town would construct a trailhead “similar to the one at Copper Canyon, with ramadas and restrooms.
The grant request would be for approximately $210,000 in funding with in-kind match of approximately $47,000.
The Town’s match to the grant would include staff time, donations from the community, as well as the Prescott National Forest and is expected to be “less than $5,000 in cash,” Ayers says.
In a 5 p.m. special/executive session Wednesday, Council will discuss the performance of Town Manager Russ Martin.
Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.
A copy of both agendas can be found at www.campverde.az.gov/town-council-agenda-2017.
