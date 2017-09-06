Western Light: Monsoon Fireworks

A series of mini-storms rolled through the Camp Verde area on Monday evening, leaving not much rain but a lasting impression of lightning. The lightning was almost non-stop, and danced across the sky from horizon to horizon. Just when we think the monsoon might be making its exit, it roars back to prove us wrong.
Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.