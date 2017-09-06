Western Light: Monsoon Fireworks

A series of mini-storms rolled through the Camp Verde area on Monday evening, leaving not much rain but a lasting impression of lightning. The lightning was almost non-stop, and danced across the sky from horizon to horizon. Just when we think the monsoon might be making its exit, it roars back to prove us wrong.

