Ben Kramer chosen for Clarkdale Town Council

CLARKDALE – The Clarkdale Town Council chose a new member Tuesday night – Ben Kramer, a born-and-raised Clarkdale resident. After conducting interviews with whom the entire council agreed were “four great candidates,” Mayor Doug Von Gausig named Kramer as his pick.

Von Gausig reasoned that Kramer interviewed well and working with someone raised in Clarkdale was “invaluable,” citing the Town Manager Gayle Mabery as an example.

Council Member Bill Regner agreed and made the motion to appoint Kramer, which was seconded by Council Member Scott Buckley.

Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert urged the other candidates to apply again as “positions may open up in the near future.”

Kramer has lived in Clarkdale his entire life aside from the four years he spent at the University of Arizona, where he got his degree in Regional Development. He works full time as a firefighter and paramedic.

“He is the epitome of a public servant,” said Mayor Von Gausig. He also pointed out that Kramer stated the word “community” 15 times during his interview.

Kramer serves on the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System board for both Clarkdale Police Department and City of Cottonwood Fire Department. He is also on the Community Services Commission for Clarkdale and previously the Library Advisory Board.

“I’ve been involved with a lot of committees. I had always planned on running [for council] eventually, so when I saw the opening I thought this was my chance,” Kramer said.

Some of the topics Kramer was interviewed on by council included the application of his degree as a council member, his philosophy on taxation and the town’s relationship with water.

Kramer was also asked what Clarkdale’s town statement, “A Place That Makes Sense,” means to him.

“Outwardly, it tells [people visiting] about our town’s decisions and designs. Internally, it should be a test that our decisions pass – ‘does this make sense?’” Kramer said.

Kramer will begin serving as a council member at the next town meeting Sept. 12.