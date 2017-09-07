Camp Verde Parks and Rec D’backs trips grow in popularity

Just like the Arizona Diamondbacks have built their wild card lead of late, the Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation’s monthly trips to D’backs games have increased in popularity.

While as of Wednesday afternoon the last trip of the season hasn’t sold out, popularity has grown for the CV parks and rec trips to Chase Field.

“The last two trips have been sold out,” said Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Coordinator Shawna Figy. “We’ve had really good success the last two games. This one is a little less.”

This last trip, Saturday for the game against the San Diego Padres hadn’t sold out as of Wednesday. Figy wasn’t sure if it was that the Padres were less appealing than other games, like the one against the Cubs or what.

“I think it was a combination of who they were playing and the fact that they are having a good season,” Figy said about the sell outs. “The last game was against the Cubs and of course the Cubs have a really big following.”

The bus trips to Diamondbacks games have been around for a few years but have gotten more popular lately.

They are not just for Camp Verde residents.

“I know that it was really slow going in the beginning but now we’re starting to get a lot more interest,” Figy said.

The game tickets and the bus are $50. The Diamondbacks have bus that goes from Tucson to games but it is $25 and doesn’t include tickets. The Camp Verde bus is $10 if you have tickets already.

The Camp Verde Parks and Rec tickets are in section 111 or 112, seats that cost $42 to $52. They get a little bit of a price break for reserving them in November or December and they come to $50 with the gas and driver.

“If you purchase the tickets, even if they were $46, plus the price of parking and gas if you drove yourself, it’s a really good deal,” Figy said.

Last year Camp Verde had a bus to an NAU football game but it wasn’t that popular and right now they don’t have one scheduled.

Similar trips to Arizona Cardinals games have proven to be too expensive, well over $100 per person Figy said.

“If they had a group where they could guarantee 15 people we’d gladly do it,” Figy said.

The Phoenix Suns are cheaper but they have many games during the week and Figy said they had a bus to a Northern Arizona Suns game last year but only two people signed up.