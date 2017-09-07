RIOT owner brings relief to Hurricane Harvey victims

Jet Foley, the owner of RIOT in Old Town Cottonwood, packed up lots of donated items from the community Wednesday morning in a borrowed trailer and truck and is on her way to Texas for Hurricane Harvey relief. She said she grew up in Spring, Texas, and her high school was being used as a shelter. If anyone still wants to donate cash, they can still bring it to the RIOT and 100 percent will be donated to Hurricane Harvey relief. Foley thanked all the people who helped bring this “idea to fruition” and its “filled me with gratitude.”