Cottonwood considers establishment of ‘Arts, Culture, & Entertainment District’

The City of Cottonwood will hold an informational open house on September 25, 2017, from 5-8 p.m., at the Cottonwood Recreation Center regarding the possible designation of an “Arts, Culture, & Entertainment District” in the area of North Main Street in Old Town from the boundary with Clarkdale to the intersection of South Main Street and SR 89A, no less than one-eighth of a mile in width.

The effect of an “Arts, Culture & Entertainment District” is that it allows the City Council, on a case by case basis, to grant an exemption from the distance restrictions for liquor establishments to locate such an establishment near a church or a public or private school.

The public is encourage to attend the informational open house and provide input regarding the proposed district.



For further information please contact Casey Rooney, Economic Development Director, at 928-340-2740.