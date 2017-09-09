Well 5 failure does not interrupt Cottonwood water service

COTTONWOOD -- Sunday, Sept. 3, the city’s continuing efforts to fully integrate the water distribution system to ensure the reliability of water service paid off when the pump in Well 5 failed to operate.



Well 5 produces more than 1,000 gallons per minute of drinking water and is one of the primary sources of drinking water for an area that extends from Pine Shadows Mobile Home Park to the Franquero neighborhood and over to Walmart, and includes the Verde Valley Medical Center.



Despite the loss of Well 5, no loss of water delivery service or reduction in pressure were reported.

The decision made by the city more than 10 years ago to fully integrate the water distribution system and incorporate redundancy for back up purposes where possible has paid off countless times, but the loss of Well 5 put the city’s efforts to the test and it performed exceptionally well. Well 5 is currently scheduled to be repaired and back in service by Sunday, Sept. 10.

The city’s commitment to providing excellent water service applies not only to the service area within the city, but also to the Verde Village and Verde Santa Fe. Similar integration and redundancy measures have been employed throughout Verde Village to ensure continued service; even with the loss of one or more wells.



The city has also installed numerous backup electrical generators at Wells to ensure no loss of water service even during power outages.



In addition to these upgrades, the city is continuing to make further upgrades and is committed to investing in critical infrastructure to ensure the best quality of water delivery service as possible.