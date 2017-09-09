Yavapai College to meet at Sedona Center Tuesday

The Yavapai College District Governing Board (DGB) will hold its annual retreat on Monday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St., in Prescott.



Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Board will hold its regular monthly meeting from 1 – 3:30 p.m. in the Sedona Center, 4215 Arts Village Drive, Sedona. Following the meeting, the public is invited to attend a reopening ceremony of the Sedona Center, followed by a tour of the renovated facility. Both the retreat and monthly meeting are open to the public.

The retreat will focus on discussion of the Board ends, the ownership linkage plan which includes an environmental scan, and the results of the district-wide survey and community conversations.





The Sept. 12 meeting agenda will include consideration for approval of an intergovernmental agreement between the College and various civic entities for the consolidation of emergency dispatch services.

Yavapai College President, Dr. Penny Wills, will provide College highlights and facility management updates. Vice President for Instruction and Student Development, Dr. Ron Liss, will present information from Instruction and Student Development, including updates regarding the Faculty Senate and enrollment for the fall semester.

The Board will hear the preliminary results of the DGB survey that was sent to residents of Yavapai County in August, and will provide a review and summary of the Board’s September 11 retreat.

The meeting is expected to adjourn at about 3:30 p.m. The full agenda will be posted prior to the meeting at http://www.yc.edu/v5content/district-governing-board/minutes.htm.