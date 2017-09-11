Artists featured at upcoming 2017 Fall Art Show

Artist Irene Bauman is one of those rare artists that wakes each morning knowing art will fill or touch her day. She never tires of observing and imagining her surroundings into a visual that will end up as a piece of art. Irene has early memories of being a child artist, drawing with a stick in the dirt. Her interest in art has remained consistent throughout her growing up and adult years. Can you imagine working on circuit boards, and enjoying the process from an artistic point of view? That says much about Irene’s outlook on life. Watercolor, pastel and acrylic are all favorite mediums. Her style is Impressionistic, because she loves the imagination and freedom the style invokes, for both the artist and the viewer. Not only does Irene paint, but also writes, illustrates, and creates masks. She currently has a book available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, “Coralee, Tell Our Story”.



You can see Irene's art at the upcoming EL Valle Artists Association and Pine Shadows Artists 2017 Fall Art Show. The event will take place on September 15, 16 and 17. Friday, Noon till 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. till 6 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. Location is the Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ. There will be artist demonstrations each day, and an Awards Presentation on Sunday, September 17th at 2:30pm.

The EL Valle Artists Association and Pine Shadows Artists 2017 Fall Art Show will feature many talented Verde Valley artists in the upcoming 2017 Fall Art Show. We are pleased to introduce artist Wayne St. John. His artwork will be displayed at the upcoming Fall Art Show. Find out more about Wayne below.

Wayne St. John is a man with many talents, and a life lived using them. One only has to walk into his home to see he has a heart for the arts. Walls are lined with his colorful paintings, yet his true calling is pottery. His love for art has existed for more than forty years, but actually dedicated during the last twenty. That love began after taking a couple of art classes in 1976. Over the years he has perfected his abilities by attending various college programs and taking workshops. As a member of the EL Valle Artists Association, the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society, and the Jerome Artists Cooperative, he finds opportunities to show, and challenges to experiment. John has served in the military for many years, and as an Air Force pilot, we know the expertise, drive and perfection he must possess. It shows in his dedication to his art forms.