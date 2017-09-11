Cottonwood Main Stage sets stage for ‘TVR After party’

Friday, September 15, sees local favorite DJ ill.Ego hosting his monthly 3rd Fridays dance party at Main Stage. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley but throughout Arizona.

Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is free and begins at 9 pm

Saturday, September 16, has the return of Texas-based rockers Clever Name Band (formerly known as Whiskey Rodeo) to Main Stage. Earlier in the day the venue will host the “Miss TVR Pinup Girl Competition” with lovely models of all ages, shapes and sizes competing for cash prizes and the highly coveted annual “Miss TVR” crown.

Main Stage will be part of the TVR Poker Run as well before kicking off music with Clever Name band at 10:30 pm. All events are free and activities begin at 3 pm with music kicking off at 10:30 pm.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 pm, followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bongo begins at 7 pm. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7 pm.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 am to close and 9 am to close and closed on Sundays.