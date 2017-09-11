SR 89A crash results in injuries, traffic delays

SEDONA – Traffic was clogged on southbound SR 89A Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle collision south of Sedona near Dry Creek Bridge.
The collision involved a Ford Fusion sedan and an SUV with front-end damage, said Bart Graves, media specialist for Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The accident occurred at 2:18 p.m. at milepost 366. On scene was Sedona Fire, Sedona Police, and DPS.
There were minor injuries, according to DPS.
“The road was completely blocked for a while but is now open,” said Graves.
One patient was loaded into an ambulance, and Sedona Fire treated others on scene.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.