Arizona ‘can afford the education our children deserve’

RIMROCK – Arizona hasn’t always been at or near the bottom of the country’s funding rankings, says Jennifer Chilton, Sedona Oak Creek Unified School District’s communications director.

Says Chilton, the “most striking statistic” from the Sept. 8-9 Verde Valley Forum’s background reading is available in the dropdown at vvforum.org.

“In 1990, Arizona education ranking was 25th, not +/-50th, in the state rankings,” she says. “For me, this really gave a new perspective on the slashing cuts the legislature has made in to descend to where we are now.”

Some people argue that money doesn’t fix problems. But for folks whose lives are rooted in education, withholding funding also hasn’t worked.

“Though there is a long list of specific strengthening needs and strategies, funding underpins them all,” Chilton says. “The greatest percentage of every school’s funds goes very literally to human resources. We need great humans to foster great humans, great teachers to nurture kids intellectually, emotionally, and socially.”

Chilton also says that relative to the state’s funding ranking, “student achievement is high, about mid-range on the National Assessment of Educational Progress.”

“This should be celebrated, but not used as a rationale for the status quo,” she says. “Teachers who make it through the first couple of years of teaching love their profession. It’s administrators more so than teachers who focus on funding because of the decreasing numbers, the increasing difficulty of filling positions with the high quality teachers we’ve been privileged to have.”

More than 100 of the Verde Valley’s education-minded professionals attended the annual forum to consider how to strengthen Pre-K through grade 12 education in the Verde Valley.

Attendees considered the current state of the area’s pre-K through grade 12 education and how to strengthen those outcomes; increase stakeholder interest, engagement and collaborative relationships; and improve the amount and methods of funding.

Several of the attendees have shared their thoughts on the forum, including their main take-away from the event, common themes discussed and keys to strengthening pre-K through grade 12 educational outcomes in the Verde Valley.

Discussion, now hard work

“Communication, information and collaboration between all stakeholders of the Verde Valley provides local focus on educational challenges,” says Donna Green, program specialist for Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education. “The forum presented a good starting point for this. It began the discussion – now the hard work – to follow through with the action plans developed, and continue the conversation.”

Immediate targets for funding

“There was consensus in the overall group that funding increases were needed for education over all, and that funding for full-day kindergarten and increasing teacher pay need to be immediate targets for that funding,” says Janet Aniol, former member of the Verde Valley Board Advisory Committee. “There was agreement that the general public needed to be better informed about funding and requested to get involved in working toward encouraging our legislators to fully fund education in Arizona.”

Collaboration key to progress

Speaking as a 30-plus year business owner in the Verde Valley Region, Dick Dahl, past president of the Verde Valley Forum of Public Affairs says he believes that “significantly increased interest and collaboration with the various stakeholder groups - most especially the business community- will be critical if we are going to make significant progress in strengthening preK-12 educational outcomes in our region.”

‘So disconnected’

Says retired educator and Cottonwood resident Joan Meyers, the Forum’s discussions revealed that the state legislators and the best practices to educate children are “so disconnected.”

“The funding and non-funding of the education system in the state is an example of this disconnect,” Meyers says. “The community needs to be apprised of the issues of educating our children and what that would look like. Questions such as, ‘What role does the elections and politics play in this process?’ need to be addressed with all stakeholders.

Transcending politics

Says Sedona resident Andrea Christelle, one key to strengthening pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educational outcomes in the Verde Valley is by “raising teacher salaries, giving teachers professional development opportunities, and treating them like the skilled and dedicated professionals that they are.”

“People who attended the Verde Valley Forum care about PreK-12 education in the Verde Valley in a way that transcends politics,” Christelle says. “At the same time, they realize that the Arizona Legislature has been responsible for the lack of public funding that has been such a strain on our public school system.”

‘Spirit of desire’

Says Bob Oliphant, retired educator and former member Yavapai College District Governing Board, there is a “spirit and desire to find ways to provide the finest possible education to Verde Valley children and young adults despite the financial obstacles raised by its own legislators and the stubborn resistance of Arizona’s State government to providing adequate financial support for public education.”

Oliphant also says that data “produced at the Forum reconfirmed two factors that most educators have known for a long time. First, the most important factor in learning is the quality of the teacher. Second, that the most important time to begin learning is from birth to age 6.”

Promoting a vision for education

Expect More Arizona has been working throughout Arizona “in collaboration with our partners to promote a vision for education that supports an excellent education for every child, every step of the way,” says Jennifer Hernandez, Northern AZ Regional Engagement Manager for Expect More Arizona. “The key is getting everyone to rally around a shared vision for our students. When we have shared goals and a shared vision, we can make progress together.”

Setting priorities, taking action

According to Casey Rooney, Economic Development Director for the City of Cottonwood, the goal of the Forum was “setting priorities and taking action.” By the end of the day the priorities became fairly clear.

Goals that Rooney pointed out were civic engagement, public relations, collaboration and funding. Rooney says it’s “evident that teacher recruitment, retention and pay are a major problem in Arizona.”

Rooney says that Forum members suggested the elimination of Proposition 301, and replacing 301 with a 2018 citizen ballot initiative to have a $00.0175 excise tax on per kilowatt hour energy generation.

“The money would go to a classroom fund,” Rooney says. “The amount of money generated would be greater under this initiative than through Proposition 301.”

Parent participation “is paramount’

Says Tom Thurman, District 2 supervisor of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, parent participation “is paramount for child development and their success during their school years.”

“We have an opportunity to improve the Marketing Campaign geared towards the parents,” Thurman says. “We need to spotlight the importance of the key role that parents play in the success of children in school and in life.

‘Community will’

Says Tracey McConnell, Regional Philanthropic Advisor with Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona, cross-sector “community will informed and galvanized by a compelling vision for our students’ kindergarten readiness and grade by grade success and how each stakeholder can act as a meaningful agent of change toward that vision.”

“Our entire state and nation is struggling with how to strengthen educational outcomes,” McConnell says. “What if we, as a rural region, were to collectively achieve measurable success over the next 5 years? We would become a magnet for attention, more resources, innovation.”

Effective and accessible education system

An effective and accessible education system “is critical for all of us as citizens of Arizona,” says Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty.

“It is important to monitor the Progress Meter for education developed by the Center for the Future of Arizona and Expect More Arizona based on what our achievement level is today and make sure we can achieve our educational goals for all pre-kindergarten through grade 12 students,” Moriarty says. “In order to reach those goals, it will take a collaborative effort from all Arizonans, including government, non-profits, businesses and ordinary citizens. We cannot expect good outcomes unless we are all willing to participate, we can’t just leave everything to school staff and school boards.”

Pre-school ‘so critical’ to student well-being

Forum attendees came to a consensus that pre-school was “so critical to the well-being of students that we would like to see that every child have the opportunity to be able to attend pre-school regardless of the cost,” says Clarkdale-Jerome School District Superintendent Danny Brown.

“We also reinforced the notion that public schools are grossly underfunded and there is – and will continue to be – a critical shortage of teachers across the state,” Brown says. “We must continue to advocate for increased teacher pay, so that we can attract and retain the best and the brightest talent available.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42