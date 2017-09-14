Camp Verde FFA students attend State Leadership Conference

Camp Verde Future Farmers of America sent 22 students to the State Leadership Conference June 2-5.

The conference was on the campus of the University of Arizona. The students had a wonderful time and learned a great deal about the process involved in selecting new State officers for Arizona FFA.

Then on June 16-22, CVHS FFA had 12 members attend State Leadership Camp in Heber Arizona. This week long camp allowed these students to meet and get to know FFA students from all over the state of Arizona. They were also submerged in daily workshops dealing with communication, leadership, and citizenship.

Aug. 25, five of the Chapter Officers attended COLT. COLT is an overnight leadership training seminar held at the ASU Poly campus in Gilbert. While there they got to meet one of the National FFA Officers, and learned how communication can help them lead through complicated activities.

The first Chapter meeting of the year was held on August 24 2017, and was a great success. Members enjoyed a barbecue and potluck with the members and their families at the Camp Verde Redinger Ramada. Over 40 members and their families attended.

Camp Verde FFA held its first Young Aggie Boot Camp on August 29. Over 70 elementary school kids came to the after school program and learned about horses, played games, and enjoyed a snack.



Young Aggie Boot Camp is a once a month after school program for elementary age student. The cost is $7 and the time is from after school to 5 p.m.

Upcoming Events

Just a heads up, but be looking for your invite to the club’s annual Pie Sale and Ice Cream Social. They should be coming soon. This is a great event and a whole lot of fun. This years’ Pie Sale will be on September 20. It will be held in the cafeteria at the MUC. Come by and enjoy some ice cream, buy some great homemade baked goods, and support the Camp Verde FFA.

The next Young Aggie Boot Camp will be on September 19. Theme for this month is “Leaves on trees on Earth.” For more information please call Mrs. Mulcaire at 928-203-2669, or Mr. Teague at 928-203-2659. Remember there is a $7 fee for attending.

The next big event will happen on September 25 when the chapter attends the annual Greenhand/360 conference held in Prescott this year.

