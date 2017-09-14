Camp Verde Volunteers of the Month

The Camp Verde Senior Center has selected Carmen Whitten and her daughter, Tina Palmer, as the Volunteers of the Month for the month of September. Both Carmen and Tina work in the Thrift Store. These ladies do a lot of hard work for the store and know how to have a good time while doing it.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.