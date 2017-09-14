Commentary: Good things happening in Beaver Creek School District

Curriculum Night was a success with over 130 visitors to classrooms. Parents and students came to learn more about our curriculum, student expectations, and strategies for supporting student success.

The K-3 team has implemented their new reading program with students. Our classroom teachers have worked hard to organize efforts with our support specialist for effective collaboration with the effective usage of each component of the Reading Street curriculum. Students are loving the colorful pictures and interesting passages embedded in the program, teachers are loving the growth they are already beginning to see!

Teachers have been working hard to develop understanding of our new assessment system and the data that it provides. We adopted the MAP assessment by NWEA, which is supported by over 30 years of research. This assessment is adaptive and focused on student growth which complements our theme of “Road Work Ahead” with a focus on developing growth mindsets.

Mrs. Quintana is celebrating great Bobcat effort and character through the use of Class Dojo with her students and families. Each month students compete to be in the top tier of students in effort and character as measured by a month of Dojo marks, the students with the most positive marks get a special celebration of their continued excellence in class. Her third graders are working hard to meet these expectations, and they are very excited to show their best work!

Mr. Ward is working hard to support student success through mentorship and consistent reteach methods. He has been devoted to helping students develop as life-long learners through a love of learning and an understanding of how knowledge can open doors.

The girls’ volleyball teams have been practicing and growing with their coaches Mrs. Martinez and Mrs. Kramme. The have been forming strong relationships, celebrating team unity, and experiencing success as they are undefeated so far this year!

Our cross country team has also been working hard under the direction of coaches Romero and Ciminieri. Many students have placed at meets, and of our cross country runners have been giving their best efforts. They are working hard and it shows!

Mrs. Allie Wheeler has been balancing her many hats with professionalism and creativity. She has already begun to form strong relationships with students as the Student Success Coach, coordinated athletic events for current and upcoming sport seasons, organized our Friday enrichment program for 21st Century, and completed many reports for 21st Century. Even with all of those roles, the kids still know her best as a teacher, they love her art class, I often hear requests for more time in her class and I see a developing enthusiasm for art in our middle school students.

21st Century’s Friday enrichment program continues to grow, last week we had 65 students participate in classes such as art, fitness and wellness, gardening, leadership, K-Kids and Builder’s Club.

Our Parent Teacher Organization has received more parent inquiries than in year’s past, we are excited to see the organization grow. Our first meeting will be in early October, we hope to see a larger turnout of parents who are interested in supporting the enrichment of student’s educational experiences through volunteerism.

Our partnership with the Yavapai County Library system continues to grow. Students have been enjoying the enthusiasm and joy they experience when they visit the library. Students now each have their own library card for use at school.

The HVAC Systems paid by School Facilities Board have been installed in the 300 buildings. The district has now applied for School Facilities Funding for the gym roof. We are hoping that this project is approved within the year.

The Maintenance team under Diana Iverson and The Food Service Team under Patricia Garitson did n amazing job along with Scott Worden in setting up and serving at the Verde Valley Forum. Margee Cowan had 8th grade students in College and Career Class work with Mrs. Garitson on how to serve a meal. They served on Friday night to over 120 people.

Sharon Brooks has begun to really know how to use Synergy and student ADM reporting to the state. We celebrate her diligence in learning and owning the new reporting! Thank you to Merryl Dones for being her support chair when needed.