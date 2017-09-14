Mingus swimming shines at qualifying meet

Mingus Union swimming and diving racked up personal bests last week.

On Sept. 7 the Marauders took second at a tri-meet hosted by Scottsdale Saguaro with Scottsdale Prep. Although the Sabercats and Eagles are Division III like the Marauders, they had large teams.

“Teams we’re competing against but big teams so when you’re going against them and it’s a tri-meet and they’ve got 40 swimmers and you’ve got 23, there just becomes an issue of numbers,” said Mingus head coach Gretchen Wesbrock. “But we had a lot of wins in that meet, certainly a lot of great swims.”

Saguaro won the meet at El Dorado Park, with Mingus Union coming in second and Scottsdale Prep third.

“Saguaro beat us but I think it was great for our kids to be able to see where the competition is at and overall I think we walked away really happy and proud of how they performed,” Wesbrock said.

Then on Saturday the Marauders went to the Wolves Classic Invitational at Chandler.

Wolves Classic is their largest qualifier of the season with teams from all three divisions.

“Our kids were PRing and having times that were faster than their State times last year,” Wesbrock said. “Our medley girls and boys, our 200 Free girls and boys were all faster than last year’s state times So we’re sitting in a really good spot.”

Zoey Arwine, Hannah Arwine, and Emily Grasso set personal records in the 50 Freestyle.

On the boys side, Andrew Peterson, Joseph Calhoon, Luke Ritter, Casner Wessel Dudley and Sterling Sorensen and set PRs in the 50 Free.

In the girls 100 Butterfly, Tianna Lodico set a personal best.

Skylar Mohr, Emma Mohr, Charlie Green and Ellee Gray had PRs in the 100 Free.

In the boys 100 Freestyle, Luke Ritter and Sterling Sorensen had new personals bests.

In the girls 100 Backstroke, Emma Mohr had a personal best.

Joseph Calhoon, Jarod Gordon and Alec Steinert and had personal records in the boys 100 Back.

In the 100 Breast, Charlie Green and Ellee Gray had PRs for the girls and Jude Curtis for the boys.

It was the first of four qualifying meets of the season for the Marauders. The top 24 swimming in each event go to State and the top 16 relay teams go.

“We’ll be fighting for those spots the whole season,” Wesbrock said. “We have a qualifier the weekend before State and hopefully we’ll take a good team.”

Wesbrock said the Marauders are further along than she expected them to be.

“This is the second summer that I’ve had the opportunity to work with some of these swimmers in the Cottonwood Clippers, through the summer swim,” Wesbrock said. “But this summer I felt they came in, those that trained this summer, with just a different mindset. They were very focused from the very beginning and that has completely just transitioned into this season.”