Revved for Thunder Valley Rally

Entertainment Schedule Friday, Sept. 15 Old Town Stage 1 1 p.m.: Doors Open in Old Town 1-2 p.m.: (Set 1) Don Whitcher 3-4 p.m.: (Set 3) Don Whitcher Old Town Stage 2 2-3 p.m.: (Set 2) Law Tiger’s Main Stage 4-5:30 p.m.: (Set I) Supernatural Santana Tribute 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Set Change (Announcements/Dirt Bike Jumps) 6:30-8 p.m.: (Set II) Whiskey Rodeo 8-9:30 p.m.: Set Change (Law Tigers Swap/Dirt Bike Jumps/MUHS Band/Choir National Anthem/Announcements/ Guitar Auctions/Awards/Law Tigers Swag) 9:30-11 p.m.: (Set III) Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band 11 p.m.: Show ends promptly at 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 Old Town Stage 1 10 a.m. Doors Open in Old Town 10-11 a.m.: (SET 1) Dave Joslin 1-2 p.m.: (Set 2) Dave Joslin Old Town Stage 2 12-1 p.m. (Set 2) Dog of the Moon 3-4 p.m.: (Set 3) Dog of the Moon Law Tiger’s Main Stage 2-3:30 p.m.: (Set I) The Mods 4-5:30 p.m.: (Set I) Mr. Skynyrd 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Set Change (Announcements/Dirt Bike Jumps) 6:30-8:00 p.m.: (Set II) Mogollon 8-9:30 p.m.: Set Change (Law Tigers Swap/Dirt Bike Jumps/MUHS Band/Choir National Anthem/Announcements/ Guitar Auctions/Awards/Law Tigers Swag/Miss TVR/Poker Run Prize Money/) 9:30-11 p.m.: (Set III) Blue Oyster Cult 11 p.m.: Show ends promptly at 11 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – It’s finally here. Thunder Valley Rally kicks off Friday in Old Town Cottonwood.

Photo Gallery Flip City Learns Motorcycle Safety About 40 children at the Flip City Gym and Learn Preschool in Cottonwood receive a hands-on learning experience about motorcycle safety and motorcycle awareness when members of the Verde Valley chapter of the Modified Motorcycle Association of Arizona show off their two-wheelers. Thursday’s event was a precursor of sorts for this weekend’s Thunder Valley Rally, as the preschool will hold a Parents Night Out to allow parents to bring their children to the preschool before the enjoy the Rally’s various festivities. For more information about Flip City’s preschool program, call 928-639-2852. (Photo by Bill Helm)

The event is split between two venues. During the day, attendees can hang out in Old Town Cottonwood (which will be blocked to traffic) to enjoy music, food, drink, shopping, and informational booths. In the evening, when Old Town opens back up, attendees will head over to River Front Park (referred to as The Freedom Bird Entertainment Park and Campground) for nighttime entertainment. Blue Oyster Cult and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band headline, and a variety of vendors will be accessible. Also performing is Supernatural – A Tribute to Santana, Whiskey Rodeo, The Mods, Mr. Skynyrd, and Mogollon.

Returning to the event is the Miss TVR Contest on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m. at the Main Stage, located 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood. The contest will feature pinups, giveaways, and drink specials.

The Poker Run is back, and set for Saturday, Sept. 16. Stops include No. 1 Food Store (Clarkdale), Cottonwood Motorsports, PJ’s Pub (Sedona), Olde Sedona Bar and Grill, and Main Stage.

The Freestyle Motocross shows have been canceled because “insurance cost came in higher than anticipated.”

Flip City Gym is hosting 2017 Parents Night Out Friday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to midnight and Saturday, Sept. 16 from 2 p.m. to midnight. Childcare is provided for ages three and up for $5 an hour. The price is half off for members, and 25 percent off for families of three. Pizza, snacks, and drinks will be for sale in the snack bar. Flip City Gym is located 614 S. Airport Rd. in Cottonwood. For more information, visit www.flipcitygym.org.

A $10 (cash only) TVR Weekend Event Pass includes all entertainment and concerts per person. Those who attend on a motorcycle also receive free event parking in Old Town Cottonwood and The Freedom Bird Entertainment Park and Campground. Those arriving in a car or larger will be charged a $5 (cash only) per night parking fee for The Freedom Bird Entertainment Park and Campground. Event shuttle is still free for transportation to and from the entertainment park.

Tickets can be purchased and picked up at D&K Cycles, Service & ATV, located 1752 S. SR 260 in Cottonwood, or Cottonwood Motorsports, located 2550 S. Union Dr., in Cottonwood. For all locations within the state, visit thundervalleyrallyaz.com/.

A few camping spaces may available at The Freedom Bird Entertainment Park and Campground. RV/trailer camping costs $55 per night/spot (no hookups) and tent camping (on grass) costs $20 per night/spot.

Kickstand Camping at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds offers hookups. With electric, the cost is $35 a night. Dry is $20 a night. There will be an RV dump on site. Water will be available on the property, not at each site. For reservations, call Colleen at 928-634-3290.

Camping is also offered at Dead Horse State Park. For more information, visit https://azstateparks.com/dead-horse/camping-and-cabins/camping-at-dead-horse-ranch.