What's Happening: Sept. 15, 2017

2017 Sedona Winefest takes place Sept. 23-24

The 9th annual 2017 Sedona Winefest takes place on the September 23 & 24 at the historic “Sedona Posse Grounds Park.” We invite you to enjoy tasty food, music, merchandise vendors, and tasting and delighting in wines from 19 wineries from Northern and Southern Arizona. while enjoying the breathtaking panoramic views of the majestic red rocks from Sedona’s historic Posse Grounds Park. The wines of Arizona have become the rage in America. Early-bird priced tickets are on sale now until 5:00 PM on Friday,September 22 at SedonaWinefest.com. On Sunday only, (Sept 24) several pre-war “motor-cars” will be on exhibit including a 1914 Bugatti. These rare collectibles are on display by their owners. An additional “Sunday Only” feature for 2017 is a “paint-out” by local artists who will paint outdoors from noon to 2 p.m. Their final art will be for sale upon completion of the best of show judging. This ‘plein-air” type painting has been organized the Sedona Arts Center which will have their own event on October 14-21, the Plein Air Festival.

Wool Felting class in Old Town Cottonwood

Wool Felting class Friday, Sept 29th @ Hart Gallery 1017 N. Main in Old Town Cottonwood. From noon to 2 pm. $20. for class and $5 for materials. Learn how to make fabulous wet-felt wool Bangles using raw wool and soap and water and elbow grease. Call 928-202-4551 to sign up. Class size limited to 12 people.

Public comment sought on design considerations for reconstruction of Mingus Avenue

The City of Cottonwood’s Engineering Department is seeking input from the public regarding design considerations for the reconstruction of Mingus Avenue between 8th and Main Streets.



You may access the roadway alignment exhibit and public questionnaire on the City of Cottonwood website www.cottonwoodaz.gov. Please take some time to provide your input on how you would like to see the Mingus Avenue roadway corridor be developed.



The deadline for completing this survey has been extended to Sept. 30.

Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival call for volunteers

Each year hundreds of people flock to the Verde Valley to participate in the Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival. This four day event requires the effort of many volunteers in from our community and beyond.

Join us for our kick off planning session on Thursday, September 21 to be part of the fun! There are a variety of volunteer rolls from hospitality to field trip coordination. To make sure we have plenty of time, we will meet on Thursday, Sept. 21, 4-7 p.m. with a break for a complimentary pizza and salad dinner in the Ladies Lounge at the Clark Memorial Club House, 9th Street, Clarkdale.

To RSVP email Laura Jones at: laura@verderivergreenway.org or call her at (928) 451-6860.

Verde Valley Water Festival returns Oct. 5

The 10th annual Verde Valley Water Festival will take place at Dead Horse Ranch State Park on October 5th. Arizona Project WET partners with local governments, school districts and water providers to create an interactive learning experience for area fourth grade students and teachers. Here are some quotes from MUHS students who participated in last year’s festival as presenters:

“The Project WET event was by far the best thing I have done at this school in my four years here. This field trip was beneficial in many ways, such as practice for presentations/presenting, information gained, and being able to be part/help to the event.”

“The Project WET event was a once in a high school lifetime experience that was amazing. I loved how the 4th graders knew the answers and participated with the mini-project we had set up. They were just so full of ideas and enthusiastic.”

“The Project WET training expanded my knowledge of the water cycle and the importance of groundwater. The trip itself gave importance to learning these concepts for the sake of students younger and more impressionable than I. By actually teaching several groups of children, I furthered my own understanding of these concepts through repetition of demonstration.”

“The first day of training I felt a little nervous because I’ve never had to teach little kids before. I liked going through the training because it was a good learning opportunity to become a good mentor. The training also refreshed my knowledge of the watershed and I think I’m pretty much a pro when it comes to explains precipitation, evaporation, condensation, and percolation.”

Last year’s festival served 457 students at no cost to the schools thanks to the generosity of our sponsors. Sponsoring the Water Festival is easy, beneficial and tax-deductible. If you would like to make a donation, please make checks payable to “Yavapai County Water Festival” and send them to the Board of Supervisors, 10 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. If you would like to volunteer, please contact the Board of Supervisors’ office at (928) 639-8110.

Fourth annual Clarktoberfest on Main Street

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 7th. This is the day the Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance and Made in Clarkdale bring you our biggest and best party of the year. Join us from 2-9 pm for our Fourth Annual Clarktoberfest on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale. This event spans the street for two blocks of downtown and includes kid events in the park.

There will be food from Clarkdale restaurants, live music from three different bands, many different craft breweries represented along with the three wineries of Clarkdale. Main Street will be loaded with artists, arts & crafts, local businessess and community organizations, plus activities for all ages. The park will be the host of Dogtoberfest for our furry family dog members, too.

For more information on the event, to sign up as a volunteer or to print your vendor application please visit www.clarktoberfestaz.com or Facebook/Historic Downtown Clarkdale.

‘Great Escape’ artist coming to Cottonwood

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor Steve Austin is coming to the Verde Valley, October 7th. Called the “Great Escape” artist for his uncanny ability to escape Jiu Jitsu holds on the mat, Austin has overcome great adversity in his life from a young age. He became involved with martial arts early in life due to bullying he received because of his handicap: a hip disease called Legg-Perthes. Austin spent years of his childhood having surgeries and wore braces on his legs. To this day, Austin has severe nerve damage in his right leg, about 70 percent nerve loss.

Says Austin,”My entire academic journey was a constant battle to not only fit in, but defend myself from other kids making fun of me verbally and physically bullying me. At first I took it, and then over the years it started getting to me and I would finally start resorting to violence and getting into a lot of fights. So, being a fragile child already, I figured I really needed to learn to defend myself and started looking for a place to train.”

He will be leading seminars at the Verde Valley Brazilian Jiu Jitsu studio in Old Town Cottonwood and also giving an inspirational talk to the studio’s younger students. H

Carnival coming to Camp Verde for Fort Verde Days

Our annual carnival is coming to town for Ft. Verde Days, October 13th, 14th , and 15th. You can now purchase your tickets online at campverdepromotions.org and use your credit card. They will also be available on September 25th at Bashas’ and Camp Verde Feed Stores for CASH ONLY. Buy early and avoid the last minute rush.

International Blues Competition returns to Clarkdale

The 3rd annual International Blues Competition (IBC) which will be held in Clarkdale, on Saturday, October 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This free event, open to the public, will feature 12 acts, 6 bands and 6 solo/duo acts all competing for the right to represent Northern Arizona in the 2018 Blues Foundation IBC, held in Memphis between January 16th through the 20th.

The Blues Foundation IBC hosts the winners of each of 125 Blues Foundation affiliates for both bands and solo/duo acts (yes roughly 250 acts all competing in one week).

Acts are scored by a panel of judges on five separate criteria including Blues Content, Originality, Vocal Skills, Musicianship, and Stage Presence. NAZBA winners receive $1000 (band) and $350 (solo/duo) toward expenses in order to compete in Memphis. Last year, NAZBA’s band winner went on to make the semi-final round, finishing in the top 40 bands from around the US and 20 other countries!

This year, we hope to send two acts also capable of making it into at least the semi-final round of the competition.

Fort Verde Days to feature salsa contest

Camp Verde Promotions will be sponsoring a Salsa Contest this year at Ft Verde Days. There will be two categories Hot or Regular. For those that want to enter the contest please bring enough for 100 small samples. We will furnish chips and little cups for samples. There will be cash prizes for the winners. The contest will take place in the Ramada, between 12-pm and 1- pm. Deliver samples to the Ramada between 10:30 am and 11:30 am. Please call 928-301-0922 to enter.

New Square Dance lessons begin September 19

The Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club is welcoming new participants on Tuesday, September 19. Lessons are held every Tuesday night from 6:30-8 p.m. with a Plus workshop until 9 at the Cottonwood Middle School Cafeteria, 500 East Mingus Avenue and the first lesson is FREE. September 26 will be the last chance to get in on this series of lessons. Another series will not begin until January.

Dancing is great exercise and family friendly. We welcome people of all ages and a partner is not necessary. This is a non-alcohol activity.

The club hosts dances once per month with people coming from many locations to participate. The first dance of the season will be September 9 at the Cottonwood Middle School Cafeteria. If you have questions regarding square dancing, call Charles 928-451-2653 or Connie at 928-300-2448.



Cottonwood to host Open Meeting Law training

The City of Cottonwood will be hosting a free Open Meeting Law training through the Arizona Ombudsman’s Office. Danee Garone will be conducting training on the subject at 3 pm on September 27, 2017 at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. Members of the public are welcome to attend. Please RSVP to Amanda Wilber at awilber@cottonwoodaz.gov or 928-340-2713 by September 25.

Free developmental screenings for preschool children

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District offers free developmental screenings for preschool children between the ages of 3 to 5 years, who live in the school district, and are not already receiving special education services or enrolled in Kindergarten. These screenings are typically held on a monthly basis and the screenings will check a child’s speech, motor, cognitive, adaptive, and social development. For an appointment, please call 938-634-7039, ext 4118. Our next screening date is Wednesday, October 4th, 2017.

Arizona Early Intervention Program also offers developmental screenings for children age birth to three years; for those appointments, please call 602-532-9960, or visit them online at www.azdes.gov/azeip.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek plans meeting for ​ administrators of private schools and parents of home-schooled children

The Cottonwood Oak-Creek School District will host a meeting for administrators of private schools and parents of home-schooled children on Wednesday, September 27th, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. at the District Office, located at 1 North Willard Street. This meeting will cover the types of services we offer and allocation of funding available to provide those services to students who are eligible for special education. For information and confirmation of your attendance, please call Student Support Services at 928-634-2288, x1124

Camp Verde Community Library to host Indie Author Day

Camp Verde Community Library is proud to announce that it will be participating in the annual Indie Author Day celebration by hosting an event on Saturday, October 14, that is free and open to the public. This event will offer 4 sessions, from 10 am to 2 pm, each starting on the hour:

10 am: Sharing stories jogged by historical artifacts

11 am: Author, Melissa Bowersock presents preserving and sharing family stories. Includes tips on how to get family members talking (especially with the holidays coming up), how to record them, then transcribe them

Noon: Indie author open mic with 5 minutes per reading and/or a chance to give a glimpse behind the scenes of the writing process

1 pm: Meet the indie authors, network, chat and browse the books

This event will be part of the second annual Indie Author Day event. Last year, nearly 300 libraries hosted thousands of authors across the United States and Canada. This year, high participation is expected again. This is an opportunity for the indie community to come together in the library to help local self-published and independent authors get discovered and for readers to find new books written by fellow community members. Beyond this annual event, the Indie Author Day community offers programming on the indieauthorday.com website to help libraries and authors stay connected throughout the year.

To learn more about Indie Author Day, visit www.indieauthorday.com

If you or someone you know is an indie author, please contact us prior to September 28th at 928-554-8391/8381 to find out how you can participate in this event.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this or any other program at the library, contact us at 928-554-8391.

Library Advisory Board to meet Sept. 20

The Cottonwood Library Advisory Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, September 20 at 5 p.m. in the Cottonwood Public Library Meeting Room B. This meeting is free and open to the public. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

POW/MIA Recognition by Veterans of Foreign Wars

Sept. 15, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post , 705 E Aspen Street, at 11 am. Post 7400 will conduct their POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony.

Beginning with a Flag-raising, the Honor Guard follows with the Missing Man Ceremony, concluding with “Taps”. The final part of the ceremony is the Candle-lighting, when attendees are encouraged to light a candle for a veteran family member or comrade no longer with us.

The Ceremony lasts 30-40 minutes, and is followed by a light lunch provided by the VFW Auxiliary.