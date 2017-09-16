Cottonwood Council discusses Use Tax

COTTONWOOD – Will the City of Cottonwood implement a Use Tax?

What is a Use Tax? Use Tax is a tax on tangible personal property which is purchased or leased for storage or use in the City on which tax was not paid at the time of purchase or rental. The Use Tax protects local vendors because it removes incentives for customers to shop outside of the City to avoid paying the City transaction privilege (sales) tax. How is Use Tax different from sales tax? Sales tax is paid by the seller but Use Tax is usually paid by the buyer. Purchases or rentals which would have been taxable but have so far, not been taxed may be subject to Use Tax. Some common situations where Use Tax is due are purchases from out-of-state vendors or vendors not located in an incorporated Arizona city or town, and usage of inventory items by a business which originally purchased the items for resale.

Council discussed the idea at Tuesday’s worksession. The proposed tax would target big-ticket items purchased out of town.

For example, if a resident bought a car in another city or state that has less than a 3 percent sales tax rate, that resident would have to make up the difference upon registration of the vehicle at the Arizona Department of Transportation.

If given the green light, it would take a few months to implement. A public hearing will be held, notices would be given, and there would be a possible amendment to the city’s tax code.

If implemented, the majority of the Council said that amount acquired from the Use Tax should be put into the General Fund.

Use Tax and Cottonwood

According to a staff report, the idea of implementing a Use Tax for the Cottonwood has been brought before the Council before. At that time, the Council did not feel it was the right time to pursue establishing such a tax.

“Times and circumstances have changed for the City of Cottonwood. Our community is growing and so is the demand for services. The cost of providing these services has increased significantly over the years while our resources have not increased at the same rate,” stated the report.

Staff has been seeking ways to raise sufficient revenues to maintain current service levels without impacting the majority of citizens; a Use Tax is one of the options that staff has been researching.

“The Use Tax protects the local businesses from ‘leakage,’ especially on sales of big ticket items like vehicles and large equipment. Currently, 52 of Arizona’s 92 municipalities collect a Use Tax,” stated the report.

Pros and cons of the Use Tax according to staff:

Pros:

Equalizes the playing field with communities with lower transaction privilege (sales) tax rates.

Would provide approximately $75,000.00 annually to the General Fund.

Would help deter transaction privilege (sales) tax rates leakage.

Would impact a small number of City residents.

Cons:

Possible resistance/opposition from citizens who oppose taxation generally, and especially the imposition of new or increased taxes.