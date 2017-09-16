Free HIV screening offered

COTTONWOOD – Beginning Oct. 12, free HIV Screening will be offered on Thursdays by appointment only at Yavapai County Community Health Center, located 51 Brian Mickelsen Pkwy., in Cottonwood. Results are available in 20 minutes.
To make an appointment, call 928-634-6860. The screenings are sponsored by Sponsored by Yavapai County Community Health Services and Northland Cares.
