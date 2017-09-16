Letter: Things continue to look up for Clark Memorial Library

Editor:

Wonderful news! The Clarkdale Town Council has approved the Library Intergovernmental Agreement needed to reopen Clark Memorial Library.

Thank you, Mayor Doug Von Gausig, Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert, Councilman Bill Regner, Councilman Scott Buckley, and newly appointed Councilman Ben Kramer. (Yes, it was unanimous.)

And the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors approved it last week.

Thank you, Third District Supervisor Randy Garrison -- for championing Clarkdale’s highly performing historic library, as well as voting for the IGA. Thank you, Fifth District Supervisor Jack Smith -- for speaking in favor of helping Clarkdale re-open CML, as well as voting for the IGA.

And thank you, Chairman Tom Thurman, Vice Chairman Rowle Simmons, and Fourth District Supervisor Craig Brown -- for appreciating the value of libraries.

And of course, for proposing and working out this cost-neutral, CML-saving agreement, thanks again, Yavapai County Free Library District Director Corey Christians and Clarkdale Town Manager Gayle Mabery.

Now, everyone else, grab the ball and head for the goal posts.

Friends of Clark Memorial Library still needs books. They have a great selection across nearly every genre, but are still 47 cartons shy of their 200-carton goal and could use more children’s materials, literary classics, world history, and hard science. Oh, and humor, all kinds.

And keep your eye on October 19, CML’s 90th birthday. That’s the proposed date for the Grand Reopening Celebration and Book Sale. CML’s incoming librarian will need every penny the Friends can raise to update our library’s collections and reinstate library programs.



To donate books, email Friends@ClarkMemorialLibrary.org or write to Friends of Clark Memorial Library, P.O. Box 301, Clarkdale, AZ 86324. For more information on how you can help, visit www.ClarkMemorialLibrary.org.

Therese Hearn

Clarkdale