Mingus Union board, superintendent talk Open Meeting Law, consolidation, roles and responsibilities

COTTONWOOD – Mingus Union High School District’s governing board and its superintendent literally worked from 9-to-5 Tuesday as it discussed Open Meeting Law, consolidation, and their roles and responsibilities at their annual retreat.

More than two hours of the retreat was dedicated to board relationships, board/superintendent responsibilities and open meeting law, as Jim Walker with the Arizona School Risk Retention Trust, Inc. – also known as The Trust – both provided and solicited information.

Said Walker, the three main functions of a school board is executive, legislative and the process of hiring, firing and evaluating the district’s superintendent.

“Sometimes you have to agree to disagree,” Walker said. “But never embarrass each other in public.”

A school district’s mission and vision statements are “only words, unless there are discussions defining the intent and meaning of these words,” Walker told the board members and superintendent.

“I want board members to ask questions ahead of time,” said Walker, formerly a school district superintendent. “Whatever questions a board member has, whatever information a board member wants, I sent it to all board members.”

Walker explained to both the board members and Mingus Union Superintendent Dr. Penny Hargrove that periodic emails, Friday updates, face-to-face visits and phone calls were common ways he communicated with his board members.

According to Walker, a governing board’s best resources are its superintendent and its attorney.

“If in doubt, err on the side of caution,” he said.

Consolidation/unification

Consolidation/unification proponents led by former Mingus Union board member Andy Groseta attended the Tuesday retreat and participated with the board in a telephone discussion with Chuck Essigs, Director of Governmental Relations with AASBO – the Arizona Association of School Business Officials.

Though the purpose of the discussion was not to take action on any particular component of talks pertaining to a possible merger with Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District, Essigs said that though there “really haven’t been any recent unifications,” they can yield “some savings.”

“There’s a tendency to overestimate by some people, and there’s underestimating by others,” Essigs said.

According to Mingus Union board president Anita Glazar, the district needs to “get to a point where we say we’re going to move forward, or we’re not going to move forward.”

Board member Anthony Lozano suggested the creation of a “committee of all concerned to look at this issue together and look at the facts.”

Groseta’s pro-unification/consolidation group has said that the two districts would save more than $1 million that could go back into the classroom. Board member Jim Ledbetter also said he has “crunched the numbers” on a marriage between the two districts.

“I don’t come up with the same yield that they do,” Ledbetter said Tuesday. “I’d lean toward supporting a consolidation. It’s valuable for us to move forward. We need concrete data in front of us.”

Said Walker, orchestrating a district merger is “not a quick process.”

“It takes a year to vet the process,” he said. “It takes a long time.”

