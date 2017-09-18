Adalia Tara returns to Creekside coffee for a free concert on Sunday, September 24th, from 7 to 9 pm.

After recently releasing her new album of all original music titled ‘Why Wait?’ Adalia has continued her creative momentum, producing several new music videos, most recently releasing “Infinite” available on youtube.

Additionally, the production of a new jazz album of many classic standards from her live performances is well under way. The album showcases other local Sedona talent as well, including David Vincent Mills on keys, Mark Rownd on drums, Fitzhugh Jenkins on guitar and Zach Carson on acoustic bass.

At Creekside, Adalia will perform a compelling mix of her own original songs, and timeless standards, accompanied by virtuoso pianist David Vincent Mills on keyboards and Mark Rownd on drums.

David’s musical influences include traditional jazz, as well as the idiom of jazz-funk. A composer and recording artist, David has performed at major festivals such as Montreux and the Playboy Jazz Festival, and his album “Underneath” is an eclectic offering of jazz funk instrumentals.

Also a recording artist and composer, Mark’s musical influences range from jazz to ambient and experimental, and he brings a melodic approach to percussion. His original music receives airplay on commercial and public radio, as well as television and film.

Creekside coffee now also features Javelina Leap wines, becoming Sedona’s newest local wine bar. Creekside is located at 251 SR 179, near Tlaquepaque North in the uptown area.