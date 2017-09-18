Magician Erid Giliam to perform at Blazin' M Ranch

The summer may be ending, but the fun at Blazin’ M Ranch continues this fall and winter. Make the cooler weather truly magical when you reserve your tickets for the Blazin’ M Dinner and Magic Show, featuring award-winning magician Eric Giliam.

The former World Teen Magic Champion has performed all over the world, including England, Italy and Spain -- and now he’s bringing his show to Blazin’ M. Gilliam will surprise and delight audience members of all ages with his memorable illusions and amusing stage presence.

This is one show to see before it disappears! Reserve your tickets for the Blazin’ M Dinner and Magic Show on select weekend days this fall and winter, September 24th, October 29th, November 5th, December 15th and December 31st.

When you’re ready to warm up with a big laugh, check out the hysterical production Hot Flashes on the Trail -- A Melodrama Miss-Hap, coming to Blazin’ M Ranch October 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, November 12th, December 3rd and 17th.

This side-splitting performance by Verde Valley’s funny duo, Dev Ross & Shondra Jepperson, features two women out of luck when their two male actors don’t show up for their show. You’ll enjoy original music, unexpected plot twists and countless hilarious moments!

Both Blazin’ M shows promise hours of fun even before the curtain rises: tickets include the Blazin’ M’s chuck wagon meal as well as courtyard activities and attractions. Gates open at 5:00PM, dinner bell rings at 6:30PM and the shows follow.

To book Eric Giliam’s Dinner & Magic show, and the hilarious Hot Flashes on the Trail, call (928) 634-0334 or online at www.blazinm.com. Adults $39.95+tax, Seniors (65+) $34.95+tax and Children (5-12) $19.95+tax.

Blazin’ M Ranch, located in Cottonwood, AZ is where the Old West comes alive. Over the past two decades, thousands of guests have enjoyed the authentically replicated Western town, for an experience unlike any other. Featuring a chuckwagon dinner and western stage shows, Blazin’ M offers western activities, such as a vintage tractor pull, ropin’ lessons and a shooting gallery, plus an old-Tyme Portrait Parlor and saloon.

More information is available at www.blazinm.com.