Los Angeles based solo artist Mathew Szlachetka is a Rock & Roll / American singer-songwriter who was just named by Rolling Stone Magazine one of the top 10 new artists you need to know.

Mathew will be performing at Sound Bites Grill on Sunday Sept 24th from 6-9pm celebrating songs from his new album yet to be released. There is no cover for this performance.

Americana music imbued “with the exaltation and resilience of classic Bruce Springsteen, while delivering the humanity and warmth of John Prine’s best songwriting.” ~ Jackson Truax, shakedownnews.com

Matthew’s songwriting is that rare kind that rises above the cliché, but remains accessible for the ordinary listener. ~ Premier Guitar Magazine

Produced by Grammy winning producer David Bianco (Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger, Lucinda Williams, et al.), Szlachetka’s sophomore album “Heart of My Hometown” is slated for release in 2017. The album’s ‘Americana’ aesthetic blends lavish guitar phrasing and roots-rock sensibilities with vivid storytelling that sounds both raw and polished in the same breath.

Matthew is a prolific songwriter who relishes the creative interplay of collaborative writing and the serendipitous connections that materialize on the road. Throughout his travels, Matthew has shared the stage with the likes of include Mike Campbell (from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers), Chris Isaac, Brandi Carlisle, Huey Lewis & The News, John Waite, Deana Carter, Tommy Emmanuel, Albert Lee, Doyle Dykes, Chris Hillman, Laurence Juber, John Jorgensen, Lee Roy Parnell, Cracker, Camper Van Beethoven, Matthew Sweet, Greg Laswell, Johnette Napolitano, Hanson, Fishbone, The English Beat, Madi Diaz, The California Honeydrops.

Saturday Night the band Calico returns for some California Country. The band, featuring the female duo of Manda Mosher and Kristen Proffit, offers up a likeable, winning combination of melodic harmonies powered by memorable original material They will be performing Saturday Night Sept 23rd from 7-10pm.

Each song they perform has its own mood and possesses original points of view. The numbers are composed of timeless, universal lyrical themes (modern themes as well) that is personal and also reveals their vulnerability… A hearty and heartfelt rocking performance by Calico the Band makes them a must-see live act one wouldn’t dare miss. This duo turns static, homogenized Americana music sharply on its ear. Calico the Band leaves the sometimes stereotypical music in the dust, taking a creative detour, forming a singular identity all its own.”

Calico has won Americana Album of the Year for Rancho California - 2014 Los Angeles Music Awards and National Touring Artist of the Year - 2013 Los Angeles Music Awards.

Calico the band is influenced by the love of Crosby, Stills & Nash, the Eagles, the Everly Brothers, Fleetwood Mac and, of course, the Beatles. Their songwriting touchstones include Joni Mitchell (whose “Ladies of the Canyon” they cover on the album), Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Jackson Browne, The Band and Tom Petty. Mosher and Proffit feel so connected to this classic music that they’re able to bring it into the present tense and make it their own.

Tickets are only $10/$15 depending on seating for Calico and you may enjoy dinner, dance if you like and make an evening of it! They perform in the Show Lounge at Sound Bites Grill. The patio and main dining area of the restaurant are still open to customers with no charge.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona. Reservations are suggested. Hours of operation are daily from 11:30am to 9pm and Fri and Sat Nights until 10pm. For more information you can visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713