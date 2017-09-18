Sedona Film Festival presents romantic comedy ‘Unleashed’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the new romantic comedy “Unleashed” — featuring a comedic ensemble cast and adorable pets — showing Sept. 22-27 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Emma’s love life is a lost cause until her perfect pets become her perfect dates. Now it’s their turn to train her to find love!

Emma (Kate Micucci) — a brilliant but awkward app designer — moves to San Francisco after a massive betrayal by her boyfriend with only her beloved pets, an adorable cat and an energetic mutt, in tow.

One night, drawn by a cosmic event and the light of a Supermoon, Emma’s pets escape into the night and are transformed into full-grown men, forcing Emma to reconsider her outlook on dating and hilariously work out her trust issues, while ultimately learning to love herself.

The screenings of “Unleashed” are co-sponsored by the Humane Society of Sedona and BMO Harris Bank.

“Unleashed” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 22-27. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Sept. 22, 23 and 25; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 26 and 27.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.