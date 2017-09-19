Obituary: Bill Miller 1932-2017

Bill Miller 84 passed away at his home in Camp Verde, Az on September 14th, 2017; He was surrounded by family and friends who loved him. Bill was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Maricopa Az. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Maynard and Willie, his brother Carl his sisters Anna Belle, Beverly, and Doris. His son Richard (Bud).

Bill is survived by his wife Mary of 43 years his sisters Shirley and Kathrine. His Daughters Cindy, Sharnay, Ronda, and Patty. 14 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren.

He served his country proudly from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1955.

Bill could be seen regularly through the years at 5 a.m with his coffee compadres at different local cafes.

He was a man of vision and turned the scrub and mesquite thicket into what is known today as White Hills Mobile Home Park.

Bill was happiest on some heavy equipment where he got to move dirt. He always loved to work and had some project going. Something that would seem too difficult to some, Bill loved a challenge and would work it till he was triumphant. Quit was not in Bill’s vocabulary.

When Bill wasn’t on some Heavy Equipment you could find him in the kitchen. Since he was the kind of man who wanted to strike out early in life. The road led him to live and work alongside Chinese people. It was here that he developed his love for Chinese food. It helped him learn to cook in a style that he could make anything out of nothing and as his grandkids would say it tasted great.

Bill might have seemed gruff on the outside but to anyone who had the honor of knowing him, knew he had a big heart. He was always quick to lend a hand or help someone that was in need. We truly miss him and his absence has left a void in our hearts.

In honor of Bill’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.

