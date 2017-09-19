Obituary: Cristina C. Gerna 1929-2017

Cristina C. Gerna, 88 of Prescott Valley, passed away on September 7, 2017 in Prescott Valley. She was born on April 25, 1929 in Borongan, Philippines to Clemente and Felisa Caspe Gerna.

Cristina belonged to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and St. Germaine Catholic Church.

Cristina was very proud of having 5 Godly children. She enjoyed gardening.

Cristina is survived by her sons Adilberto Ty and Fr Jesus Ty; daughters Sylvia Ty Koch and Prisca Ty Moreland and grandkids Ben, Deo, Charidez, John and Joan.

Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Grey Road in Cottonwood on Thursday, September 21, 2017. Rosary will begin at 2:30 pm with Mass following at 3:00pm.

Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church, P. O. Box 1359, Carefree, AZ 85377 in Memory of Cristina Gerna.

