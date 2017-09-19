South Verde High School Students helping people in need

CAMP VERDE – At 17 years of age, Grace Wilson isn’t far from making her own lot in life.

A junior at South Verde High School in Camp Verde, Grace is one of about 12 students who spend two hours each month at the local Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s Food Bank.

The high schoolers – and two participating teachers – essentially double the food bank volunteer output the second Wednesday of each month.

This makes it easier to serve the needs of roughly 500 families on a given Wednesday.

From about 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., the students distribute food, sort clothing or help take boxes of food to people’s cars.

Each week, families take home breads, snacks, and meat as it is available. This past week, ground turkey was what’s for dinner.

Less than two months into the school year, the opportunity to help people less fortunate has already impacted Grace, who says she wants to have her own food bank one day.

“I want to make sure people aren’t starving, and wondering when they’re going to eat again,” she says. “It’s sad how many people don’t get to eat.”

Real life experience

At 1406 N. Boot Hill Drive, the Seventh-Day Adventist Church is barely two miles from downtown Camp Verde.

This is not South Verde’s first year volunteering at the food bank.

The Native American Club at South Verde started volunteering four years ago, says South Verde High School teacher Brian Tankesley.

Tankesley says that students who participate for the first time can be “slightly unsure what to expect.”

By the end of the day, “you can see in their faces that they have done something really good,” he says.

In August, 15-year-old Marybelle Brogdon was in charge of distributing strawberries to the families. This month, she gave out energy drinks.

“Once, my family had to come here for food,” the South Verde freshman says. “I appreciate how they helped us. Now that I’m in a better situation, I can help people.”

Helping people in need

For South Verde junior Matthew Matthias, volunteering at the food bank “gives me a chance to put myself out there and help people in need.”

Matthew, age 16, was responsible this past week for taking boxes of food out to people’s cars. One Camp Verdean, Thomas Greene, says it was “nice to see them out here doing something.”

It varies each month how many students volunteer at the church’s food bank. According to Tankesley, all 25 students helped in August. But on average, about 12 students volunteer one Wednesday a month.

Not only are the students helping people in need, they are also making a difference in the lives of the volunteers who have been involved with the problem for the past several years.

Says Sue Kennedy, the food bank director, most of the church’s volunteers “have been here for years, longer than I’ve been here.”

On the job five years herself, Kennedy says that she “enjoy[s] having the kids here.”

“They do a very good job here,” Kennedy says. “Their reward is in helping people. And we allow them to snack on cookies and have a Gatorade.”