Transition Fair supports ‘life after high school’

CLARKDALE – The Verde Valley Transition Committee is all about helping “improve lifelong outcomes” for youth and young adults with disabilities, says committee member and Sedona High School special education instructor Kathleen Hughes.

So the group’s Sept. 28 Transition Fair at Yavapai College’s Clarkdale campus is an opportunity “to learn more about the agencies that support life after high school,” Hughes says.

Those “transition years,” as she calls them, are important for all young people, especially for those with developmental disabilities.

Meeting its mission of helping improve lifelong outcomes for youth and young adults with disabilities, the Verde Valley Transition Committee has met monthly since October 2016 to embrace an inclusive transition with the community.

As it collaborates with agencies, employers and schools, the Verde Valley Transition Committee is part of the Arizona Community of Practice on Transition.

According to Hughes, the Verde Valley Transition Committee is in the process of learning more “about what can be done locally and to gather as many members of the following agencies as possible to proactively develop a local Community of Practice on Transition.”

Students from Camp Verde, Cottonwood and Sedona schools have been invited to participate in the fair, Hughes said. “And we are encouraging parents to attend.”

With this inaugural event, the Verde Valley Transition Committee is already planning a second transition fair in spring 2018, Hughes also said.

“The college will be giving tours of the campus and answering questions, as well,” Hughes said.

The Transition Fair will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday Sept. 28.

For more information about the Transition Fair, or about the Verde Valley Transition Committee, contact Kathy Hughes at kathyhughesaz@gmail.com, or Carol Sue Morgan at carolmorgan@azdes.gov.

