Western Light: Nature's Beauty

Many animals make use of camouflage, their bland coloring or stripes or prints helping them to blend into the background and therefore be less visible to predators. But not all. Some animals use bright color to notify possible predators that they are poisonous, and others use their color to attract mates. This collared lizard seemed to have his Sunday best on, and may have been out and about looking for a date.
Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.
More like this story
- Walk on the Wild Side: Javelina, mountain lion, bobcat, coyote, deer – your backyard could also be their stomping grounds
- Training session offered to teach your dog to avoid rattlesnakes
- What to do when you lose or find an animal
- Who gets adopted; who gets left behind
- Venom begins to flow as the weather warms
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.