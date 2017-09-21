Cowboys go unbeaten at Show Low invite

Camp Verde High girls soccer rolled through the Show Low Invitational last weekend, going undefeated.

The No. 6 Cowboys (5-1-1) opened the tournament against the host, No. 7 Blue Ridge, with a 3-1 win. Alex Schaeffer scored two goals and Tyra Smith one, with Emily Orellana earning an assist.

A few hours later on Friday, Camp Verde beat No. 10 Page 4-2, their second win against the Sand Devils in their last three games, having beaten them 3-0 at home.

Smith scored multiple goals again, she had a hat trick in the Page game at Camp Verde. This time she had a brace.

Schaeffer and Amanda Lozanilla scored the Cowboys’ other two goals against Page.

On Saturday morning, the Cowboys earned a 1-1 draw against St. Johns. Schaeffer scored the goal and Lupe Orta got the assist.

The No. 2 Redskins handed Camp Verde its only loss of the season, in Verde Valley.

“In the last four seconds they tied the game but I was proud of my girls cause they played really great,” said Camp Verde head coach Javier Pineda. “Last time they beat us 2-0 so it was a great time to see how much we improved and I’m so happy that they really play like we want everything and that our practice paid off.”

In the fourth and final game of the tournament, the Cowboys beat No. 9 Payson 3-0. Orta had a goal, assisted by Schaeffer, Smith scored the second goal, assist from Trinity Hardy and Schaeffer scored the third goal.

“Overall we played great,” Pineda said. “We still need to work in few things, specially getting in shape but the girls made me proud of how they play every single one.”

The one negative for the Cowboys is the lost of midfielder Jocelyn Fitzgerald for four weeks. Pineda said her injury is a big loss because she has been playing well.

After the tournament, the Cowboys debuted at No. 6 in the first rankings of the season. They have gone 2-1 in power point games this season.

Up next for the Cowboys is a trip to No. 1 Northland Prep on Sept. 26, followed by the Old Pueblo Soccer Classic in Tucson starting Sept. 29.

Their next home game is Oct. 3 against No. 3 Chino Valley.