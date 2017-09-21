Norm Newell of Cottonwood, left, celebrates his now-third hole-in-one at the Verde Santa Fe golf course during men’s club play. On Sept. 18, Newell shot his hole-in-one on the course’s second hole. Newell receives his plaque from Mike Botelho, president of the Verde Santa Fe men’s club. Witnesses include Al Belknap, Clyde Henry and Brian Stanley. Newell’s other two holes-in-one at Verde Santa Fe were shot into hole 13 and hole 4. Newell golfs three times each week at the Cornville golf course. (Photo courtesy Norm Newell)