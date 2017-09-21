Mingus Union athlete of the week: Hayden terrorizes quarterback in first start for Marauder football

After having trouble finding a position for junior Ethan Hayden, Mingus Union football’s move last week paid off.

In his first start for the Marauders, Hayden played a big role in snapping Mingus Union’s five game losing streak. The Marauders beat previously unbeaten Lee Williams 38-0.

Hayden led the Marauders with two sacks for 24 yards.

“He’s just gotten better,” said Mingus Union head coach Bob Young. “He’s an undersized lineman.”

Hayden also had 9 tackles, 3 solo in the Lee Williams win.

Although Hayden’s stats have gotten better as the season has gone along, he did force a fumble in the season opener at Higley.

As a 5-10, 165 pound defensive end, he goes against offensive tackles that weigh about twice as much as him.



VVN: So how’s the season been going for you?

Hayden: It’s pretty good. I’m happy that I was finally starting, got to play a little bit. Got a chance and I thought I proved myself.

VVN: How exciting was it make that start?

Hayden: It was pretty good, I mean my mom and everybody was up there watching and like it felt good to be out there on the field for the first time in a while.

VVN: What other positions have you played?

Hayden: I played defensive end, linebacker and tight end.

VVN: Which is the most fun?

Hayden: Defensive end, I love defensive end.

VVN: What’s it like playing defensive end?

Hayden: Well me being the smaller guy, it’s always a little harder, so I have to use my speed and so follow my rules but I think it’s pretty fun when I see the bigger guy in the back of the field and I’m past him over there.

VVN: How much bigger are those tackles than you?

Hayden: Oh, well the one we’re going up against next week is 300 some pounds, about 6-5, so they’re twice my size if not more.

VVN: What’s your favorite part about playing football?

Hayden: Hitting people.

VVN: What’s it like getting a sack?

Hayden: Two sacks, it was pretty nice, for 24 yards. Because I played for Sedona my freshman year and that was the only other sack I’ve ever gotten and it brings you back there. It feels good. You get sacks and everybody is cheering you on.

VVN: How big of a difference is it playing in 4A as opposed to 2A?

Hayden: The teams are a lot different, I like the challenge more, I feel like we get harder here too here. Back in Sedona we played a lot of the Rez teams.

VVN: What other things are you into besides football?

Hayden: I did wrestling, I did boxing for quite a while.

VVN: What’s your favorite sport?

Hayden: Football.

VVN: How come?

Hayden: Because you get to hit people.

VVN: Do you have a favorite football team?

Hayden: Steelers.

VVN: How come?

Hayden: Ever since I was little everybody had their favorite team, so I just picked one (laughs) and ever since then I’ve stuck with them.

VVN: Known for having a good defense.

Hayden: Yeah.

VVN: How much of a boost do you think the defense doing so well, first shut out in a couple years, gave the guys?

Hayden: It gave us a really big confidence boost to show that we’re actually better than we think we are and we can actually do it if we put our minds to it.

VVN: And now that you guys are in region play, how well do you think you guys can do?

Hayden: I think we have a pretty good shot, I mean we beat the hardest ranked team out there and looked pretty good.

VVN: How’s school been going for you?

Hayden: Pretty good, maintaining my A’s and B’s.

VVN: Do you know what you’re going to do after you finish high school?

Hayden: Well I want to go to culinary school, but now I’m thinking about managing restaurants and stuff because of my connections right now, I have a lot of good ones.