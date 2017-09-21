NAZ Suns announce second annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night

On Tuesday the Northern Arizona Suns launched their breast cancer awareness campaign and fans are encouraged to submit names of loved ones to be printed on the Suns’ jerseys.

On Nov. 11 the NAZ Suns will host their second annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night and will wear special uniforms. Fans can submit names of loved ones affected by breast cancer that can appear on the jerseys until Sept. 29.

To submit names, go to www.nazsuns.com/breast-cancer-awareness-campaign.

After the game the jerseys will be auctioned off and all proceeds will benefit local breast care programs.

Last season the NAZ Suns and Yavapai Regional Medical Center partnered for the inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness Night, they raised over $5,000 for the BreastCare Center at YRMC as coaches, volunteers, employees and fans wore pink ribbons.