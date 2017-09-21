The tradition of the Colonel’s Daughter began in 1960.
Past Colonel’s Daughters
1960 - Wanda Jo Fuller Dickens
1961 - Trudy White Etcheverry
1962 - Connie Mulholland
1963 - Frances Murdock Reedy
1964 - Linda Kilby Ferdon
1965 - Kathy Davis Nemeth
1966 - Irene McDonald Rezzonico
1967 - Gwena Reid Roberts
1968 - Dorothy Isabell Hrenchin
1969 - Rita Ralston Courtney
1970 - Connie McDonald Gray
1971 - Ramona Reeves Reddell
1972 - Kathleen Wood
1973 - Roxy New Blakeley
1974 - Brenda Tatum Lane
1975 - Michelle Mackelprang
1976 - Dawn Bullard Messick
1977 - Peggy Scott DeDeau
1978 - Charlotte Pendergrass Robinson
1979 - Diane Basham Moody
1980 - Terri McCraley Nopp
1981 - Kathy Hammond
1982 - Lori Stout Jameson
1983 - Lara Dickinson Carroll
1984 - Kim Ferguson
1985 - Lisa Domoracki
1986 - Jennifer Reay Ward
1987 - Holly Barger
1988 - Jo Jo Cathcart
1989 - Cheryl Eichhorn
1990 - Kim Mulcaire
1991 - Amanda Harvey
1992 - Jennifer Lockhart
1993 - Sara Dunivin
1994 - Melissa Murdock
1995 - Kristy Parker
1996 - April Strand
1997 - Kijla Hough
1998 - Holli Brown
1999 - Dani Moore
2000 - Brandi Ford
2001 - Courtney Currier
2002 - Nicole Jameson
2003 - Jenna Scott
2004 - Rita Sanders
2005 - Brittany MacDonald
2006 - Lera Petska
2007 - Christine Dunn
2008 - Taylor Skaggs
2009 - Sami Drake
2010 - Ashley Roth
2011 - Michelle Moscardini
2012 - Sharli Macdonald
2013 - Shelby Boler
2014 - Rylee Smith
2015 - Laramie Mahan
2016 - Alana Neary
The young lady chosen to wear this title is selected at a competition held on the parade ground at Fort Verde State Park the last Sunday of September.
The competition is judged 50 percent on horsemanship and 50 percent poise and personality. The horsemanship is judged on the girls’ ability to sit her horse well and give a well-balanced, graceful effortless appearance and have her horse under control at all times. No stallions are allowed.
Three out-of-town judges oversee the contest. There is no charge to the public and all are encouraged to attend the competition and root for their favorite young lady.
All other towns have their rodeo queen, but Camp Verde has its Colonel’s Daughter.
The title of Colonel’s Daughter comes to us from a novel written in 1882 by retired Capt. Charles E. King. King arrived at Camp Verde in May 1874 to join the 5th Cavalry. He was wounded in November of that same year in a skirmish with hostiles at Sunset Pass. He never fully recovered from the damage to his right arm, although he continued to serve in the army until 1897, when he was given a medical discharge.
As with many novels of that day, “The Colonel’s Daughter” had a sub-title: “Winning His Spurs.” From this secondary title, Camp Verde’s Colonel’s Daughters each year receive a special gift of spurs from the Camp Verde Cavalry. The young lady that wins the title also receives several nice gifts from town merchants. As one past Colonel’s Daughter said, “Trying out for the Colonel’s Daughter gave me poise, self-esteem and more confidence.”
The Colonel’s Daughter is presented each year during Fort Verde Days. She leads the parade escorted by the Camp Verde Cavalry and later in the day shows off her riding skills.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.