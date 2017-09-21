The tradition of the Colonel’s Daughter began in 1960.

Past Colonel’s Daughters 1960 - Wanda Jo Fuller Dickens 1961 - Trudy White Etcheverry 1962 - Connie Mulholland 1963 - Frances Murdock Reedy 1964 - Linda Kilby Ferdon 1965 - Kathy Davis Nemeth 1966 - Irene McDonald Rezzonico 1967 - Gwena Reid Roberts 1968 - Dorothy Isabell Hrenchin 1969 - Rita Ralston Courtney 1970 - Connie McDonald Gray 1971 - Ramona Reeves Reddell 1972 - Kathleen Wood 1973 - Roxy New Blakeley 1974 - Brenda Tatum Lane 1975 - Michelle Mackelprang 1976 - Dawn Bullard Messick 1977 - Peggy Scott DeDeau 1978 - Charlotte Pendergrass Robinson 1979 - Diane Basham Moody 1980 - Terri McCraley Nopp 1981 - Kathy Hammond 1982 - Lori Stout Jameson 1983 - Lara Dickinson Carroll 1984 - Kim Ferguson 1985 - Lisa Domoracki 1986 - Jennifer Reay Ward 1987 - Holly Barger 1988 - Jo Jo Cathcart 1989 - Cheryl Eichhorn 1990 - Kim Mulcaire 1991 - Amanda Harvey 1992 - Jennifer Lockhart 1993 - Sara Dunivin 1994 - Melissa Murdock 1995 - Kristy Parker 1996 - April Strand 1997 - Kijla Hough 1998 - Holli Brown 1999 - Dani Moore 2000 - Brandi Ford 2001 - Courtney Currier 2002 - Nicole Jameson 2003 - Jenna Scott 2004 - Rita Sanders 2005 - Brittany MacDonald 2006 - Lera Petska 2007 - Christine Dunn 2008 - Taylor Skaggs 2009 - Sami Drake 2010 - Ashley Roth 2011 - Michelle Moscardini 2012 - Sharli Macdonald 2013 - Shelby Boler 2014 - Rylee Smith 2015 - Laramie Mahan 2016 - Alana Neary

The young lady chosen to wear this title is selected at a competition held on the parade ground at Fort Verde State Park the last Sunday of September.

The competition is judged 50 percent on horsemanship and 50 percent poise and personality. The horsemanship is judged on the girls’ ability to sit her horse well and give a well-balanced, graceful effortless appearance and have her horse under control at all times. No stallions are allowed.

Three out-of-town judges oversee the contest. There is no charge to the public and all are encouraged to attend the competition and root for their favorite young lady.

All other towns have their rodeo queen, but Camp Verde has its Colonel’s Daughter.

The title of Colonel’s Daughter comes to us from a novel written in 1882 by retired Capt. Charles E. King. King arrived at Camp Verde in May 1874 to join the 5th Cavalry. He was wounded in November of that same year in a skirmish with hostiles at Sunset Pass. He never fully recovered from the damage to his right arm, although he continued to serve in the army until 1897, when he was given a medical discharge.

As with many novels of that day, “The Colonel’s Daughter” had a sub-title: “Winning His Spurs.” From this secondary title, Camp Verde’s Colonel’s Daughters each year receive a special gift of spurs from the Camp Verde Cavalry. The young lady that wins the title also receives several nice gifts from town merchants. As one past Colonel’s Daughter said, “Trying out for the Colonel’s Daughter gave me poise, self-esteem and more confidence.”

The Colonel’s Daughter is presented each year during Fort Verde Days. She leads the parade escorted by the Camp Verde Cavalry and later in the day shows off her riding skills.