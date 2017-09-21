Click for HOME DELIVERY SPECIAL
Tradition of the Colonel’s Daughter

This year’s Colonel’s Daughter competition will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Fort Verde Parade Grounds. (Photo by Bill Helm)

  • Originally Published: September 21, 2017 1:23 p.m.

    • The tradition of the Colonel’s Daughter began in 1960.

    Past Colonel’s Daughters

    1960 - Wanda Jo Fuller Dickens

    1961 - Trudy White Etcheverry

    1962 - Connie Mulholland

    1963 - Frances Murdock Reedy

    1964 - Linda Kilby Ferdon

    1965 - Kathy Davis Nemeth

    1966 - Irene McDonald Rezzonico

    1967 - Gwena Reid Roberts

    1968 - Dorothy Isabell Hrenchin

    1969 - Rita Ralston Courtney

    1970 - Connie McDonald Gray

    1971 - Ramona Reeves Reddell

    1972 - Kathleen Wood

    1973 - Roxy New Blakeley

    1974 - Brenda Tatum Lane

    1975 - Michelle Mackelprang

    1976 - Dawn Bullard Messick

    1977 - Peggy Scott DeDeau

    1978 - Charlotte Pendergrass Robinson

    1979 - Diane Basham Moody

    1980 - Terri McCraley Nopp

    1981 - Kathy Hammond

    1982 - Lori Stout Jameson

    1983 - Lara Dickinson Carroll

    1984 - Kim Ferguson

    1985 - Lisa Domoracki

    1986 - Jennifer Reay Ward

    1987 - Holly Barger

    1988 - Jo Jo Cathcart

    1989 - Cheryl Eichhorn

    1990 - Kim Mulcaire

    1991 - Amanda Harvey

    1992 - Jennifer Lockhart

    1993 - Sara Dunivin

    1994 - Melissa Murdock

    1995 - Kristy Parker

    1996 - April Strand

    1997 - Kijla Hough

    1998 - Holli Brown

    1999 - Dani Moore

    2000 - Brandi Ford

    2001 - Courtney Currier

    2002 - Nicole Jameson

    2003 - Jenna Scott

    2004 - Rita Sanders

    2005 - Brittany MacDonald

    2006 - Lera Petska

    2007 - Christine Dunn

    2008 - Taylor Skaggs

    2009 - Sami Drake

    2010 - Ashley Roth

    2011 - Michelle Moscardini

    2012 - Sharli Macdonald

    2013 - Shelby Boler

    2014 - Rylee Smith

    2015 - Laramie Mahan

    2016 - Alana Neary

    The young lady chosen to wear this title is selected at a competition held on the parade ground at Fort Verde State Park the last Sunday of September.

    The competition is judged 50 percent on horsemanship and 50 percent poise and personality. The horsemanship is judged on the girls’ ability to sit her horse well and give a well-balanced, graceful effortless appearance and have her horse under control at all times. No stallions are allowed.

    Three out-of-town judges oversee the contest. There is no charge to the public and all are encouraged to attend the competition and root for their favorite young lady.

    All other towns have their rodeo queen, but Camp Verde has its Colonel’s Daughter.

    The title of Colonel’s Daughter comes to us from a novel written in 1882 by retired Capt. Charles E. King. King arrived at Camp Verde in May 1874 to join the 5th Cavalry. He was wounded in November of that same year in a skirmish with hostiles at Sunset Pass. He never fully recovered from the damage to his right arm, although he continued to serve in the army until 1897, when he was given a medical discharge.

    As with many novels of that day, “The Colonel’s Daughter” had a sub-title: “Winning His Spurs.” From this secondary title, Camp Verde’s Colonel’s Daughters each year receive a special gift of spurs from the Camp Verde Cavalry. The young lady that wins the title also receives several nice gifts from town merchants. As one past Colonel’s Daughter said, “Trying out for the Colonel’s Daughter gave me poise, self-esteem and more confidence.”

    The Colonel’s Daughter is presented each year during Fort Verde Days. She leads the parade escorted by the Camp Verde Cavalry and later in the day shows off her riding skills.

